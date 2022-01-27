Wendy Williams Hiatus Continues as More Guest Hosts Are Announced

Wendy Williams will remain missing in action on her daytime talk show for the month of February. Deadline reports that her hiatus has been extended, with guest hosts filling in. Comedian Michael Rapaport will return as a guest host Monday, Jan. 31 for the week. Rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma take over beginning Monday, Feb. 7 for a week, followed by Bevy Smith and Terrence J, and Sherri Shepherd. Rapaport will finish out the month beginning Feb. 28. Williams has not been in her famous purple chair all season as she deals with a reported health crisis. Rumors of dementia, and her ongoing dealings with graves disease and lymphedema are said to be the root of her troubles. Now, sources say her staff doesn’t believe she’ll ever return.

“She is paranoid about the staff gossiping about her and delusional in the idea that that cleaning house could even happen,” a source revealed, per The Jasmine Brand. “It’s like she’s trying to hold people hostage- and is saying I will only return if everyone is fired, but there is no way it could or would happen.”

The staff is weary of her potential return, adds the source. “She can’t come back and work with this staff- she doesn’t trust them and she can’t do a show that way- and they don’t trust her, since she hasn’t been there in five months with no tangible info or updates coming from her or her team,” they said.

Now with continued guest hosts, it’s suspected that once the season ends, Williams will officially resign or be let go. “Production is running out the clock with all these guest hosts. They’re literally just waiting for the season to end, and after that, it’s gone,” the source notes. “If she’s officially fired or quits, all those stations could potentially pull out of the contract.”

Despite the rumors, Williams has yet to speak out. Her brother Tommy says she’s recovering and will be back to claim her throne. Williams’ son Kevin Jr. also posted an image of his mother visiting him in Florida.