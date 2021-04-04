How 'Blue Bloods' Paid Tribute to 9/11 Victims

✖

Tom Selleck has been the star of the long-running CBS drama Blue Bloods for 11 years, which is available for fans to revisit on Hulu. He portrays New York Police Department Commissioner Frank Reagan and uses his role to fulfill an important role. Selleck honors first responders in a variety of ways, including a 9/11-themed episode.

Back in 2012, Selleck worked with Blue Bloods producer and writer Brian Burns to create a special 911-themed episode. The episode took Reagan to the site of the 911 memorial, Ground Zero, for a moment of reflection. The character then reflected on all of the men and women who lost their lives in 2001. Reagan did so after hours when other people were not around, providing time for silent introspection.

"What we're shooting tonight in this hallowed place is a, the scene where Frank Regan, the New York City Police Commissioner comes visit the site of the attack and Ground Zero," Selleck said at the time. "It comes at a kind of an emotional moment for him. It's an emotional moment for us. It's kind of a special privilege to be here. That they gave us permission we consider an honor."

The episode reflected on Reagan's time as a member of the NYPD and his response to the World Trade Center attacks. It also addressed how good friends and fellow officers suffered through major illnesses brought on by the "dusty conditions." The episode also discussed survivor's guilt and how certain first responders wondered why they were still alive but their friends weren't.

While the episode of Blue Bloods addressed the very serious topic of a terrorist attack and the after-effects, there were still some positives. Selleck explained at the time that there was a "new sense of purpose" after the massive loss. He used the example of new construction taking place in New York City to highlight this point.

"There's a very positive aspect to this. The Freedom Tower is going up. You can almost, when you're in New York like I am now, you can almost watch it go up. It's a tribute to the country and the people behind it that we can rebuild and move on. We think its going to make a fine episode and one we're proud of special place and time for us." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.