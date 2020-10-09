'Blue Bloods' Actor Steven Schirripa Celebrates Return to Production Amid Coronavirus Precautions

Blue Bloods finally started production on Season 11 Thursday, and the cast could not be more excited to get back to work. Actors Steven Schirripa and Abigail Hawk both shared photos from the show's New York sets, with everyone wearing face masks to follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines. The new season also comes after a summer of protests against police brutality, changing how Hollywood plans to depict police on television.

Schirripa, who plays Anthony Abetemarco, an investigator in the district attorney's office, shared two photos from the set on Thursday, including one with co-star Bridget Moynahan, who stars as A.D.A. Erin Reagan. "Feels Great To Be Back At Work With My Friend [Moynahan]!!!! Are You Excited For Season 11 Of [Blue Bloods]?????" the former Sopranos actor asked his fans. Hawk also shared a photo with herself and the other actors who play members of Commissioner Frank Reagan's office, Gregory Jbara, and Robert Clohessy.

Production on Blue Bloods was delayed over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cast and crew were not even given a scheduled start date until last month. Not too much is known about the direction the show will go after its impromptu Season 10 finale, but we know the first episode will be titled "Triumph Over Trauma." Writer and executive producer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor shared a photo of the title page for her script of the episode on Instagram. On Monday, O'Connor also shared a photo with members of the crew, all wearing face masks.