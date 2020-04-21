'Blue Bloods' Star Nick Cordero 'Recovering Well' After Leg Amputation, Coronavirus Diagnosis

Stunning news unfolded on Sunday when it was revealed that Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero was having major complications after being diagnosed with COVID-19. It was revealed that he needed to have his right leg amputated after blood clots. In fighting off coronavirus, Cordero found himself first on an ECMO machine before needing a ventilator.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots has been keeping everyone up-to-date with the latest updates after sharing that surgery was successful. After making the announcement, supporters came out and raised $300K for him and his family. "We got Nicks song on the radio guys! Thank you to [Steven Van Zandt] every night at 6pm EST on [Sirius XM] channel 21!!! Holy Moly!!! AND right after we finished singing tonight I got a phone call from the hospital saying that Nick made it out of surgery alive and he is headed to his room to rest and recover! AMEN! He is hearing us!!! He is hearing the support, the love and your voices everyday. I just know it. Thank you God for watching over him and for the incredible doctors and nurses @cedarssinai hospital! [heart emoji] I may sleep tonight."

Kloots provided another important update on Monday regarding her husband's status. "Nick update," she began her post. "An uneventful day in ICU is a GOOD day!! It seems like Nick's body is responding well to surgery and recovering well. I asked for a miracle yesterday because my spirits were low and I think I got one today. He is alive and recovering well."

When he was first diagnosed, former Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt, who Kloots referenced in her initial post, announced that he would be playing one of the Broadway's songs on his SiriusXM station to help send the actor positive vibes. "The Nicky Cordero positive energy blast at 6:00 will have to run a few minutes later on the app. There's no way to fix that. But it will be on every day until he beats the virus. SXM 21."

Cordero has made quite the career on Broadway. He has appeared in Bullets Over Broadway for which he earned a nomination for the Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He later appeared in Rock of Ages and Waitress before moving onto A Bronx Tale. In Blue Bloods, he first appeared in an episode as Victor Lugo in the series' early stages of its eighth season before reprising the role later in the season.