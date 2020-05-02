'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals if Show Was Renewed for Season 11

✖

During Friday's dramatic Blue Bloods Season 10 finale, star Donnie Wahlberg let it slip on Twitter that the show has been renewed for an 11th season. CBS has not confirmed that the show will be back, but considering its continued success and the fact that Season 10 had to end early due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems unlikely the show would be canceled. Hours before the finale aired, star Tom Selleck said he could not see the show ending any time soon.

Wahlberg interacted with fans all night and spotted one person asking if the show was renewed for Season 11. "Yes," was all Wahlberg wrote in response. Wahlberg's tweet came during an emotional finale, in which the Reagans welcomed a new family member after discovering that the late Joe Reagan had an unknown son, Joe Hill.

yes. — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) May 2, 2020

Wahlberg and Selleck have previously said they hope the show will keep going for as long as CBS wants it. "I just know that we're having more fun than we've ever had on the show," Wahlberg told PopCulture.com earlier this year. "It's still the number one show on Friday night for 10 years and it's been a great run and I don't see it stopping anytime soon."

Before the finale aired, Selleck went on a media blitz, where he revealed his hopes to keep the show going for more years. Selleck told TVInsider he would even prefer CBS renew the show for two more seasons at a time. "We can do much betters shows if we know where we’re going," he explained. "This show has lasted because the characters have been allowed to grow and change."

"The potential is limitless in my opinion," Selleck continued. "The cast seems to love each other; I sure love them. The actors are doing phenomenal work. Everybody’s very much aware that this is maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity — a show that’s found its way and is welcomed by an audience. I'm ready to go back when it’s okay to start again."

Selleck also told PEOPLE he sees no "end point" in the show's future. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older," the living legend explained. The cast has built a "kinship" between them, Selleck said, adding, "I love them all. We're all friends."

Blue Bloods also needs to come back because of the potential new stories hinted at during the Season 10 finale. In the episode, we met Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the secret son of Joe Reagan, whose death was at the center of the show's first season. At the end of the episode Joe met his cousins and grandfather at the Reagan family dinner.