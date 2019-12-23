‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Responds to Fans Missing Jennifer Esposito

Fans of Blue Bloods have been pouring out a lot of praise in the past few weeks for former star Jennifer Esposito. After the actress responded to a post on PopCulture.com regarding her character’s controversial exit and the fan support around her, many ramped up their praise and hoped she’d return. While that doesn’t seem like it is going to happen any time soon, the actress does seem to have some supporters still working on the show — the biggest in former co-star, Donnie Wahlberg, who shared some praise of his own earlier in the week.

“Seriously, it was not only fun working with [Jennifer Esposito] but it was an honor to work with her. One of the very best actors/actresses alive today,” Wahlberg wrote on Twitter. “[Facts]! Not to mention — an inspiring activist, advocate & baker!”

The Blue Bloods star also added a hashtag related to a possible spin-off coming soon titled Blue Miserables, a joke that Esposito praised in response.

BlueMiserbles!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 oh I love you — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) December 20, 2019

Wahlberg also joined in on the initial thread that Esposito retweeted featuring the call for her return to the show. In response to a fan who noted that the actresses talent wasn’t maximized on the show and her chemistry with Wahlberg was clear, the New Kids on the Block member chimed in.

me too. 💯 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 20, 2019

Esposito played Det. Jackie Curatola on the long-running CBS police drama for three seasons from 2010 to 2012. She was Wahlberg’s character Danny Reagan’s third partner on the show, following an incident surrounding medical leave.

“Jennifer has informed us that she is only available to work on a very limited part-time schedule,” a statement from CBS read back in 2012. “As a result, she’s unable to perform the demands of her role, and we regretfully had to put her character on a leave of absence. She is a wonderfully talented actress, and we hope that she will be able to return at some point in the future.”

Esposito spoke with PEOPLE about her time on the show and her relationship with Wahlberg, heaping praise upon her former co-star and calling him “one of the best people I’ve worked with.”

“We had so much fun,” she told the outlet. “I think they needed to make us separate because that’s how much fun we had. We would be cracking up and dancing like right before a take and then we’d be like, ‘So did he do it!’”

“You know what, you’re on set so long… especially doing a drama like this… I mean, you’re there long, long hours,” Esposito continued. “He was wonderful.”

There aren’t any plans for Esposito to return to the series so far, but one can’t imagine a cameo appearance is off the table. Despite her absence on Blue Bloods, she has kept very busy and currently locked in with a recurring role on Amazon’s The Boys.