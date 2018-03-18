Is ‘Blue Bloods’ Gearing up to Kill off One of Its Major Characters?

Recent episodes of Blue Bloods have been avoiding stories with officers Jamie Regan and Eddie Janko, but they appear to be coming back in a big way with one potential story possibly changing everything.

On Thursday, CBS issued the episode description for “Friendship, Love, and Loyalty,” which includes one eye-opening sentence. “Eddie is shot while on duty.” Does this mean that the long-running is preparing to kill off a second major female character? The series already killed off Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) wife Linda after actress Amy Carlson chose not to renew her contract.

It is entirely possible that Jamie could survive the gunshot wound, as the show has a habit of putting major characters in near-death situations, only to keep them alive.

For example, the Dec. 1, 2017 episode featured Danny’s partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) suffering an accidental drug overdose. Despite spending most of the show in the hospital, she was healed by the end.

The next new episode of Blue Bloods will not air until March 30, thanks to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship tournament. The description for the March 30 episode, “Close Calls,” includes a story for Jamie. Officer Tariq (guest star Rene Ifrah) asks him to help him get reassigned after working undercover at a mosque.

Fans have longed for a romance between Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray), but it has not happened yet. In fact, Jamie has only been seen in recent episodes during the Reagan family dinner at the end. They did kiss in a 2016 episode and admitted to having feelings for each other, but have worked hard to have a good working relationship and set those feelings aside.

“Friendship, Love, and Loyalty” will also include the return of two familiar guest stars. Peter Hermann will be back for the first time since September 2017 to play Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) ex-husband Jack Boyle again. Lorraine Bracco is returning for the first time since November 2017 as Mayor Dutton, who will likely butt heads with Frank (Tom Selleck).

The plot will also have Danny and Baez investigating the unsolved murder of a woman’s son after she complains to the NYPD.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. The show is consistently the most-watched scripted drama on Fridays, with the most recent episode pulling in 9.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Photo: CBS