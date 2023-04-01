Why 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Renewal Sent Some TV Fans Spinning

CBS renewed Blue Bloods for Season 14 this past week, and fans of the procedural cop show rejoiced. However, another section of the internet had quite a different reaction. A chunk of the internet was shocked that Blue Bloods even existed, much less has been on television for 13-going-on-14 seasons.

You see, Blue Bloods is widely popular, but it isn't exactly a big part of the cultural zeitgeist. While many broadcast procedurals (FBI, the One Chicago shows, NCIS) are the most successful shows on TV, younger viewers who are more active in online conversation don't tend to gravitate towards them. Furthermore, they aren't exactly critical darlings, so many members of the media don't pay them much attention. So, while Blue Bloods stirs up a bit of conversation in Facebook groups, Twitter typically ignores it.

When news broke of the Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg series getting renewed again, it took many by surprise. It stirred up a fun conversation about "dad TV" — the kinds of shows that are massively successful with older audiences. Scroll on for some of the takes from the conversation.