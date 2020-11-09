'Blue Bloods' Season 11 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

✖

Blue Bloods fans will be excited to hear that CBS has finally revealed the show's Season 11 premiere date. The next chapter in the Reagan family saga will debut on Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. Additionally, the Blue Bloods Season 11 premiere will be preceded by the Season 5 premiere of MacGyver at 8 p.m., and the Season 3 premiere of Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m.

Although fans are surely excited to know when the show is returning, they may not be as glad to learn that Season 11 will be shorter than past seasons. Last month, CBS announced that most of its primetime scripted series would have reduced-episode seasons. Blue Bloods Season 11 will only feature 16 episodes. Bull, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans and SEAL Team will also be cut down to 16 episodes. The reason for this is due to the time that has been cost by productions that have to shut down and implement extensive, and necessary, safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. The show debuted in September 2010, and to date has aired 218 episodes. During a previous conversation with PopCulture.com, Wahlberg commented on the longevity of the show and stated that he doesn't know how much time Blue Bloods has left, so he just tries to live in the moment.

"I try to just stay in the moment of each episode and that really helps me, I think, do my best work," Wahlberg said. "I treat each episode as a little movie that I'm doing and each scene is a little movie within the movie and that's how I approach it. I try not to get information about what's going to happen seven to 10 episodes in advance."

Thank you for being part of our #BlueBloods family these past 10 Seasons. We're officially returning for Season 11! 💙 pic.twitter.com/QN35a3ZBs1 — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) May 6, 2020

He went on to add, "It just doesn't serve me to be worrying about what's coming down the road. But I know there's been lots of talk about Danny moving on from Linda and is this the time that someone will come into his life. I know that's been discussed. I don't know what's going to happen with that, so we'll just have to wait and see."