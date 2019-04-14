‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed for Season 10, and Fans Can’t Contain Themselves

Fans were ecstatic this week when news broke that CBS had renewed Blue Bloods for a 10th season.

The Reagan clan is back for another turn on TV, and fans can hardly wait. On Friday, CBS announced that it was bringing Blue Bloods back for another season. The cop drama stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, and the patriarch of the city’s biggest family in law enforcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans flooded social media to share their excitement when CBS picked the show back up. From Twitter to Instagram to Facebook, viewers posted GIFs, congratulated the cast and wondered what the next year would hold for the acclaimed show.

This is me doing my happy dance when I found out #BlueBloods 💙 is renewed for Season 10. YAH💙 pic.twitter.com/8UsgENnytg — Victoria Day (@Victori37856533) April 12, 2019



“This is me doing my happy dance when I found out [Blue Bloods] is renewed for Season 10. YAH,” one fan wrote alongside an appropriate GIF.

“Yes. So happy that my favorite show got renewed for another season,” added another with a few police emojis.

“Congrats to all my friends at [Blue Bloods] best cast and crew. Honored to have been a part of it,” wrote former producer’s assistant and attorney Kelsey Trainor.

Blue Bloods‘ renewal was announced on Friday, shortly before an emotional season finale for the series. The upcoming season is a momentous occasion, as it will take the show beyond the 200-episode mark. In a statement about the pickup, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl raved about the show’s massive success.

“Blue Bloods has been a top 10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” Kahl said. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

The stars of Blue Bloods celebrated the renewal as well, particularly Donnie Wahlberg, who live-tweeted the renewal and then the season finale alongside fans.

Thanks for watching and being the best fans ever!!! See you next #BlueBloods Friday! — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 13, 2019



“It’s about to get crazy — and yes I do my own stunts!” he promised.

“First a goodbye to DelGado… Then a goodbye to Linda,” he wrote in another post. “On to season 10! #BlueBloods.”



Blue Bloods returns to its existing time slot on Fridays at 10 p.m. sometime this fall. Fans can catch up on the series so far on CBS All-Access.