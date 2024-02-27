Diddy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Former Employee

Rodney Jones, a former producer and videographer for Diddy, is suing the Bad Boy Records founder, his son Justin Combs, and other employees and record execs for at least $30 million in damages. This comes amid several other lawsuits against Diddy for similar crimes. And the allegations are heinous. Per a lawsuit filed and obtained by TMZ, Jones claims he was sexually assaulted by the "Hello, Good Morning" rapper and subjected to harassment by Diddy and his associates, which includes allegations of Diddy groping Jones's genitals, touching his anus, and Diddy walking around naked in front of Jones. He believes Diddy was trying to groom him and downplay his actions as "horseplay." Jones says Diddy forced him to watch a sex tape of producer and former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta staple, Stevie J, and another man. Jones attached a screenshot of the alleged sex tape in his filing.

There are several other notable celebs mentioned in the case, including Diddy's girlfriend, City Girls rapper, Yung Miami, who he also accuses of sexual assault him. Jones alleged Diddy brought prostitutes to his house in Miami, and claims he was once drugged and raped by the rapper.

He claims he wasn't the only person who is a victim, noting Diddy intentionally served women bottles of his alcohol laced with drugs, and underage girls were present. Jones claims Diddy directed Stevie J and Justin to recruit prostitutes, with Justin being instructed to find underage girls to attend the parties.

Cuba Gooding Jr. is also mentioned, with Jones allegedly he met him on Diddy's yacht and Cuba allegedly began "touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones's legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders."

Jones claims Diddy has a violent streak, mentioning an alleged shooting involving Diddy and his son Justin in an L.A. recording studio that resulted in a man named G being shot and bleeding from his stomach.

Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, released a statement, defending the disgraced hip-hop mogul. "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," she states, adding, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."