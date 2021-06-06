'Blue Bloods' Might Change Lives for Two Major Characters in Season 12

✖

From the moment Jamie and Eddie finally married on Blue Bloods, fans have been wondering when the couple might begin expanding their family. The couple spent most of their time during Season 11 still getting to know one another outside work, so having a baby was far from their minds. Their lives could see some changes when Season 12 begins in the fall, but not the way many viewers might expect.

In a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner and executive producer Kevin Wade said the writers do "talk about" Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) having children. "I think that would be something that would come out of a combination of our fictional lives and their real lives," he explained. Wade did say there could be one major change, as Jamie continues climbing up the ladder, following in the footsteps of his father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).

"For now, we’re just gonna play probably Jamie’s promotion," Wade explained. "If they said this show’s going to run for six more years, I’m guessing that Jamie may well be in 1PP before it was over — not necessarily as commissioner, but he seems like the guy who’s on his way up on that side of things."

Eddie could also see a promotion that would get her out of a police uniform. During Season 11, Eddie helped out Anthony (Steven Schirripa) by going undercover for a case. She clearly enjoyed that role. "Every time we’ve played her undercover, it brightens up the screen. It’s on the table that Eddie could become a detective," Wade said. That could set up an interesting dynamic at the Reagan family dinner table too since Jamie's older brother Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective.

Although it doesn't seem like a baby is in the immediate future for the young couple on Blue Bloods, the March episode "For Whom The Bell Tolls" included a possible hint that they are at least thinking about it. In that episode, Jamie and Eddie clashed after Jamie reprimanded an officer for showing up late to work again because his wife was pregnant and suffering from morning sickness. Jamie eventually changed his mind though, but he told Eddie a higher-up did it.

"You think I did it for?" Jamie asked. "For us," Eddie said as she leaned in. Jamie insisted he never did it, and Eddie believed him. Jamie gave the truth away though, walking away in a funny way. Viewers could read between the lines of the scene, inferring that maybe Jamie is thinking about having kids and how that might affect their work.

Wade also told TV Insider that Blue Bloods isn't likely to create another couple with Danny and his partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez). "I’m gonna use Sam and Diane from Cheers and really age myself here, but once it happens, there’s nowhere to go," he said. "There really aren’t stories in happy couples and there are definitely not stories in police detectives on the job having a personal relationship with their partner." Blue Bloods is available to stream on Paramount+.

