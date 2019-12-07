‘Blue Bloods’: Why Fans Think Eddie Might be Pregnant After Mid-Season Finale

A group of Blue Bloods fans are theorizing that Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan might be pregnant after what they saw in the Season 10 winter finale Friday night. Eddie and Sgt. Jamie Reagan’s story centered on her questioning gender roles in the Reagan family. It looked like the marriage was already on the rocks, but the two did come to an understanding before heading home for the Reagan family dinner.

There was no direct hint of a pregnancy in the episode. However, Eddie’s emotional swings led a couple of fans to wonder if she was.

At the beginning of “Bones to Pick,” Eddie (Vanessa Ray) found Jamie (Will Estes) just as he was about to start his shift and she was ending hers. Before she left, she gave him a list of errands to run. Jamie was clearly not happy, and called it a “Honey Do List.” Eddie could see that her husband was uncomfortable, but he said it was fine.

In the couple’s next scene together, Eddie told Jamie a story from her past. She asked him how his morning was, and then Jamie remembered he forgot to do anything on the “Honey Do List.” Eddie tried to shake that off, but theorized that Jamie’s subconscious forgot to do the list “because it didn’t like being told what to do.”

“Woah, where in the world is this coming from?” Jamie asked.

I’m calling it right now. Eddie’s pregnant. All this extra snippy-ness is hormonal. #BlueBloods — Danielle Musella (@naturenohurry91) December 7, 2019

“Well, you’re the one that called it a ‘Honey Do List,’” she reminded him.

Later on at the precinct, Jamie told Eddie he did everything on the list. He thought he did good, but Eddie said he was overcompensating. She said it was both that and misogynist.

Why do I have a feeling Eddie might be pregnant #BlueBloods — jess ψ (@NE0NBANDITO) December 7, 2019

“You went so far out of your way to do all this stuff, to prove that I was wrong, that you were uncomfortable taking direction from a woman. You jsut proved I was right,” Eddie said.

Jamie told her she was insane. Eddie then suggested none of this was his fault.

“Then who’s fault is it?” Jamie wondered.

“Your father, your grandfather and a little bit Danny,” Eddie snapped back as she left.

The next day, Eddie and Jamie were leaving a Christmas party when the topic came up again. She apologized for what she said earlier about his family.

“Not nice? I don’t even know what it means. I don’t know what a lot of the things you say these days mean,” Jamie said. He later wondered if she was just picking a fight.

We all know that Eddie has an attitude, but she’s been a little extra-snippy lately (especially in this episode). Who else is starting to think she’ll be revealed to be pregnant at some point this season? #BlueBloods — Danielle Musella (@naturenohurry91) December 7, 2019

“Do you realize that we’re the only couple in your entire family?” Eddie asked him. She reminded

Jamie that his father, grandfather, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) are all single today.

“Everybody in your family is good on their own. And they’re all really good at being alone. I worry… I don’t want that. I want to be a teammate,” Eddie said through tears.

You’re right. It’s s good possibility #BlueBloods — Trisha Catlett (@catlett_trisha) December 7, 2019

Jamie figured out the perfect way to make it up to Eddie by giving her a Honey Do List.

At the end of the episode, the family gathered for a Christmas dinner, where they sang “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and Jamie did an extended grace before eating.

Blue Bloods will be back next year on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS