Why 'Blue Bloods' Fans May Have Noticed a Familiar Face on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Blue Bloods fans who also watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit may have noticed a familiar face on the long-running police procedural recently. Actress Amy Carlson is pulling double duty as she's now playing Katie McGrath, who is married to Chief Tommy McGrath (Terry Serpico). Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) — on SVU.

In the most recent SVU episode, "Duty to Report," Katie and Olivia have some heated exchanges, as the McGrath's are dealing with a very personal case involving their daughter. It is unclear how many episodes Carlson will turn up in, but TV Insider noted that there could be more showdowns on the horizon for the two women.

Carlson is most well known these days as Linda Rose Reagan, the late wife of Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) in Blue Bloods, but she also has an extensive list of past work, including in shows such as Third Watch, FBI: Most Wanted, and the since canceled soap opera Another World.

She also had a main role as A.D.A. Kelly Gaffney in the short-lived Law & Order: Trial by Jury, and once appeared in a second-season episode of SVU as a guest star.