'Blue Bloods': Frank Has Serious Worries About Longtime Friend in Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' 13th season is dwindling down, and in the season's penultimate episode, Frank is going to find himself worried about a longtime friend. In Season 13, Episode 20, "Irish Exits," airing on Friday, May 12 at 10 p.m. ET, Frank suspects his longtime friend Lenny Ross, portrayed by Treat Williams, is hiding the true reason he returned to the city. Frank is going to have a lot going on, and worrying about a friend is just going to be added to the stress.

This will mark Treat Williams' sixth episode of Blue Bloods, being initially introduced as Lenny Ross way back in Season 6. His latest appearance on the CBS procedural was in Season 12's "Protective Instincts" when Lenny offered Frank a position as chief of security for the NFL. Obviously, Frank decided to turn it down, but now that Lenny is back in town, this raises the question of what other propositions he has in store since, clearly, he's not being completely truthful.

It's never easy when a storyline involves a character hiding something from someone else, especially if it could impact the whole storyline. While it does say that Frank only suspects that Lenny could be hiding the truth, it wouldn't be surprising if his suspicions were right. It's going to be interesting to see what really brings Lenny to the city and how it could impact the story. With only the finale to go after this episode, anything that happens in "Irish Exits" could possibly set up the Blue Bloods season finale.

Lenny is not the only person to worry about in the upcoming episode. Baez and her daughter are targeted by a criminal, and Eddie's partner's ex-girlfriend is physically attacked. The team will definitely be dealing with a lot, and it's hard to tell how this will all come together and maybe set up the finale. At the very least, if anything does happen that will require a big arc, Blue Bloods is returning for Season 14, so it won't be so bad if fans have to wait and see what happens.

Hopefully, whatever brings Lenny back to the city won't be as bad as Frank thinks it is. Though if anything is certain, it's that having Treat Williams back is going to be a "treat," and it's going to be intriguing to see what else he brings to the table. Fingers crossed, this won't be the last time we see him, but that all depends on how this storyline goes.