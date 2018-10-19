‘Blue Bloods’: Frank Makes Troublesome Discovery in New Episode

In this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, the Reagan family and the entire city of New York is shaken up by a blackout. Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) has to lead the New York Police Department through a crisis before everything gets out of hand.

In the episode, titled “Blackout,” Frank learns that his department did not keep with their high standards during the blackout. In one preview clip from the episode, Sid (Robert Clohessy) is not happy that Frank wants him to confront one of the chiefs, Russo, because it would make the chief look bad. Frank insisted he just wants to make sure protocols are followed.

“Russo is a friend of yours?” Frank asked.

“Yes… but more importantly, he’s a great cop,” Sid replied.

“Let’s find out if he was last night,” Frank insisted.

“Just because a couple of citizens are throwing a fit, doesn’t mean we should go question a chief’s judgement!” Sid said.

Garrett (Gregory Jbara) agreed with Frank, pointing out that it was “more like a few dozen citizens” who complained.

“Boss, you and I both know you’ve been looking for a window to change the policy,” Sid told Frank.

Frank said it had nothing to do with his other projects, but Sid disagreed.

“Well, I just wouldn’t want to see a good cop get caught in a grinder making that change happen.”

Frank took a pause, then said, “Neither would I.”

Fans will have to watch the rest of an action-packed episode to see what happens next.

Of course, Frank is not the only member of the Reagan family with his hands full after the blackout in the appropriately-titled episode “Blackout.” Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) are investigating a murder after Baez gets a tip from her ex-boyfriend.

Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) is also trying to get used to the changes his relationship with his fiance Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray). In last week’s episode, Eddie changed her mind and requested to be transferred to Jamie’s new precinct, meaning that he is now her boss. In “Blackout,” the couple begin questioning the line between their relationship at work and at home.

“Are we the kind of couple who talks about the office, or do we leave the office talk back at the office?” Eddie asked Jamie at the diner in another preview form “Blackout.”

Jamie then said he did not think Eddie should take a dangerous undercover assignment, even though it would be great for her career. Eddie feels a personal connection to the case, which would involve her baiting a sexual predator. Jamie thought it was too dangerous, but Eddie stood her ground.

“Respectfully, back off,” Eddie told Jamie.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

