‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Support Danny’s Actions Against His Brother-In-Law

In Thursday’s episode of Blue Bloods, “Close Calls,” Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) ran into his brother-in-law, Jimmy who is a real trouble-maker. Fans supported Danny taking a hard-line against Jimmy, especially after he began using the name of his deceased wife.

At the start of the episode, Danny had thousands of dollars worth of stuff delivered to his house, which was confusing. Why would the cash-strapped Danny order that much stuff? He soon realized that someone must have stolen his credit card.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That’s exactly what happened. Jimmy (guest star Kevin Dillon) stole the card and even used Linda Reagan’s (Amy Carlson) name after her death. Danny and his partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), learn that Jimmy was running a credit card scheme for the Albanian mob.

Danny revealed that Jimmy missed his own sister’s funeral, which is why he is really mad at Jimmy. During the interrogation, Jimmy reveals that Linda tried to help him get back on his feet, but she never told him because she thought he would get mad. She was certainly right.

Jimmy thought Danny would not be so hard on him, but that’s not what happens. Baez later realizes that Danny is too hot to handle this, so she sits down with him. Jimmy told her he felt some shame for his behavior, and thought his sister was embarrassed by him. Baez calmly told him he needs to turn his life around.

Jimmy agreed to help out by wearing a wire during a conversation with the mob. Baez was going to go in with Jimmy, but he insisted that there was no way the mobsters would believe Baez was his girlfriend. Danny had to trust Jimmy, who said he would not let him down.

@BlueBloods_CBS “in other words, so you don’t screw it up by doing something stupid” 🤣🤣 Danny always says it how it is #BlueBloods — Detective Dawson🌟 (@YusufM500) March 31, 2018

During the conversation with the mobsters, things start going south when they figure out Jimmy’s wearing a wire. Amazingly, Jimmy wound up with a gun in his hand to stop the mobsters. In the end, Jimmy did the good thing and the cops caught the mobsters.

Fans were not too happy with Jimmy’s behavior and approved of Danny’s rough behavior with Jimmy.

Woohoo! #BlueBloods tonight! Excited to see how Danny handles whatever trouble his brother-in-law has gotten himself into this time…maybe he’ll he through to him. Only a couple more hours! 💙 — Carly (@carlyyy627) March 31, 2018



#bluebloods “you can never outrun the shame.” Yes Baez! 👏🏼 — Erin $e#er (@ErinHmm) March 31, 2018



He definitely should have gone to the funeral! And he needs to just stop making excuses! #BlueBloods @BlueBloods_CBS — Tommy Geraci (@teeco71) March 31, 2018

However, some fans remember that we never really got to say goodbye to Linda, who died off-screen before season eight started. Jimmy said he felt like he never got to say goodbye to his sister, and fans feel the same way still.

Kevin Dillion we never got to say good bye to Linda either!!!! 😥 @DonnieWahlberg @TheAmyCarlson #bluebloods — megs (@megspptc) March 31, 2018

Fans also pointed out that Danny has not completely moved on from Linda’s death. The grief is still there.

I like what they are doing. We are feeling Danny’s grief with him. He doesn’t have closure. #BlueBloods — Kathy C. 🌰 ✌🏼❤ (@BuckeyeCuti) March 31, 2018

During the family dinner, everyone got on Danny’s back, since he wants Jimmy out of his life forever. But Jimmy is really family. He is the uncle to his sons and he introduced him to Linda. Therefore, he is more than just a brother-in-law. He’s a close friend.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS