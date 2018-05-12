TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’: Fans Jump for Joy After Jamie and Eddie Get Engaged

In the season eight finale of CBS’ Blue Bloods, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa […]

By

In the season eight finale of CBSBlue Bloods, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) took a huge and completely unexpected step in their relationship.

Their story in “My Aim is True” started when they apprehended a 15-year-old who crashed a car. His mother, Blanca Escobar (Roxana Brusso) was nervous about him being put in the criminal justice system because his older brother was wrongly convicted as a member of the “Prospect Park Six.”

When Monica Graham (Tamara Tunie) and others are killed, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) begins thinking everyone who wronged one of the six is going on a murder spree. It is later discovered that one of the men was ordering murders from afar.

Later, Jamie and Eddie are trailed by a hitman with a New Jersey license plate. While Jamie waited for Eddie, who was getting something to eat, the hitman tried to kill Jamie. Thankfully, Jamie ducked out of the way of the bullet, Eddie fired at the hitman. The hitman drove forward, crashing into a parked car and died.

Afterwards, Eddie said she felt like she heard a “voice” in her head. The two shared a hug, and off-camera, got engaged. Later they showed up together, and Jamie introduced Eddie as the future Mrs. Reagan!

Fans were so happy about the great news.

“I’m crying tears of joy! Yes,” another wrote.

At the end of the family dinner, Eddie was officially welcomed to the Reagan family.

One fan said it was a total surprise.

“More I literally just squealed with delight at Jamie’s announcement at family dinner while sitting on my deck. Sure my neighbors think I’m cray,” one viewer wrote.

Throughout the season, Jamie has been trying to come to terms with his feelings for Eddie.

They previously agreed to have a platonic, working relationship and Eddie started dating someone else. But Jamie could never get her out of his head, and big sister Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) suggested he should pursue her so he has no regrets. Clearly, he listened to her.

