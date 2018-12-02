‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Gushing Over Bridget Moynahan’s TV Series Inspired Cookbook

Blue Bloods‘ dinner scenes are such an important part of the show’s format they inspired Bridget Moynahan to co-write a cookbook in 2015. The book remains popular with fans, with some even saying they used it for their Thanksgiving meals.

The appropriately-titled The Blue Bloods Cookbook: 120 Recipes That Will Bring Your Family to the Table was published in November 2015 and written by Moynahan and Wendy Howard Goldberg with Chris Peterson.

The recipes are a mix of Irish and Italian comfort food, and includes Arthur Avenue Spaghetti and Meatballs, Chicken Francese, Pizza, Reagan Style, Standing Rib Roast with Cippolini Onion Sauce and Cheesecake with NYPD Blue Topping. Seven recipes were published in Harper’s Bazaar at the time of the book’s release.

“We had a glazed ham for dinner once which inspired the one for the book,” Moynahan told CBS in 2016. “It was blend of sweet and salty. The glazed ham was irresistibly crispy. We could not stop picking the crispy bits off in between takes.”

Moynahan said every member of the cast gave a recipe for the book.

“What’s been nice about the cast is everyone’s very different in the way they eat. Will [Estes] is vegetarian. His recipe was completely different than everybody else’s… it’s much more of a meat-and-potatoes kind of cookbook,” Moynahan said at the time. “Tom Selleck’s wife provided a recipe for Shepherd’s Pie which was absolutely delicious. It’s nice to see what everybody grew up on.”

Moynahan’s favorite recipe in the book is the Swedish meatball recipe from her mother. Her family always ate the dish at every family gathering. Other recipes in the book include Drugstore Chocolate Cake and Classic New York-style Cheesecake.

The book has received rave reviews from fans on Amazon, where the book remains the top-seller in the “Irish Cooking, Food & Wine” category, and Twitter.

“One day, I will host Thanksgiving using the #BlueBloods cookbook. I LOVE IT,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s the only turkey I make anymore!! And it’s the most delicious,” one fan wrote of the turkey recipe in the book. “Thank you [Moynahan] for the wonderful cookbook.. we can now all eat like the Reagans!”

“I bought the cookbook for my mom for her birthday. Hopefully someday we can start making a few of the recipes,” another fan wrote.

“I have my cookbook and love it. I want to be at the Reagan table soon,” added another.

“This cookbook has a great many of the standard recipes everybody loves. These are almost all dishes that I’ve made before, but these recipes are turning out better than a lot of the ones I’m used to,” one Amazon reviewer wrote in July. “I feel this would be a particularly valuable cookbook to give to less experienced cooks who are just learning to make the basics. The thing that sets this book apart is that it’s not dumbed-down like so many of the simpler cookbooks. With this cookbook, I believe just about anybody can come up with superb, classic meals.”

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

