Donnie Wahlberg Has Special Message for 'Blue Bloods' Fans About Show's Ending

Blue Bloods is coming back for Season 14 at CBS, and series star Donnie Wahlberg has a special message for fans who were worried about the show ending too soon. While speaking to PEOPLE in support of Very Scary People Season 5 on ID — ahead of the Blue Bloods renewal — Wahlberg shared his thoughts on the hit series coming to an untimely conclusion. "I love Blue Bloods, and I think if there weren't a season 14, the loyal fans of the show would be very, very outraged," he said.

Wahlberg went on to say of the show's fans, "They're part of the Reagan family. The audience is the extended family." He added, "If the show were to go away without [the audience] having a proper sendoff ... I think they would be mortified." The actor then offered, "So I suspect [we'll] have at least another season." Luckily for fans, the show was renewed back in March, and will in be back for Season 14 later this year.

"Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement announcing the renewal. "Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family, and the series' dramatic storytelling. We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. The show debuted in September 2010 and is currently in its 13th season. During a previous conversation with PopCulture.com, Wahlberg commented on the longevity of the show and stated that he honestly doesn't know how much time Blue Bloods has left, so he just tries to live in the moment.

"I try to just stay in the moment of each episode and that really helps me, I think, do my best work," Wahlberg said. "I treat each episode as a little movie that I'm doing and each scene is a little movie within the movie and that's how I approach it. I try not to get information about what's going to happen seven to 10 episodes in advance." He went on to add, "It just doesn't serve me to be worrying about what's coming down the road. But I know there's been lots of talk about Danny moving on from Linda and is this the time that someone will come into his life. I know that's been discussed. I don't know what's going to happen with that, so we'll just have to wait and see."