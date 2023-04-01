'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg and Wife Jenny McCarthy Reportedly Looking to Grow Family

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy seem ready to grow their family and take the next steps, according to new reports. As reported by Radar Online, the Blue Bloods star and the Masked Singer judge are interested in potentially adopting a child. Both McCarthy and Wahlberg are parents to older children whom they welcomed during previous relationships.

Sources have claimed that Wahlberg and McCarthy are looking to adopt a child who is around 5 or 6 years old as they apparently feel too old to parent a newborn. An insider said, "It won't be long until Jen and Donnie are alone. Their boys are grown and the couple feels they have so much more love to give to a child." Another source said that the pair would have plenty of room for another kid in their grand Chicago residence, saying, "They're in a five-bedroom home in the Chicago suburbs with five dogs, a pool with a waterslide, a one-hole golf course and a hiking trail, so there's plenty of room for another kid!"

McCarthy is the mother of a 20-year-old son named Evan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher. Wahlberg has two sons, Elijah, 21, and Xavier, 30, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey. McCarthy and Wahlberg wed in 2014 and, as they previously related to E! News, they have been able to seamlessly blend their families. The Masked Singer judge told the publication in 2017, "Integration is not easy for any family, so it took baby steps in some areas."

"We talked about this last night. We said, 'It's funny how we can see how each child is a blessing for each other,'" she said. "Like Evan is so influenced by Elijah, Donnie's son who's his similar age. And how Elijah means to me in my life that I didn't necessarily get from anybody before. So if everyone can just realize that integration is for a reason and you look at it like blessings, it makes it so much easier to just accept what is and kind of go through those bumps and grinds with peace." In the same interview, McCarthy addressed whether she would be interested in adding to their family. At the time, she expressed that she was done having kids.

"When you work so hard and your kids are out of the diaper phase, out of the high chair and you get rid of all that stuff...to start over again? No way!" she said. "I want to go towards the light with my husband while we still can walk." Based on Radar Online's recent report, McCarthy may have changed her mind on this topic.