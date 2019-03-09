‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie and Jamie Torpedo Social Media Smear Campaign

Sgt. Jamie Reagan and Officer Eddie Janko rarely hear anything negative about themselves, so when a smear campaign against them surfaced in this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, they knew something was wrong.

At the beginning of “Past Tense,” an officer in the precinct confronted Jamie (Will Estes) about racist messages posted on a police-only social network in his name. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie insisted it could not be him, and thankfully the officer believed them, diffusing the situation.

Later, internal affairs shows up to accuse Eddie of being a corrupt cop. Considering Jamie had personally requested Eddie be transferred to his precinct, they thought he might have something to do with it, too. Of course, Jamie and Eddie denied those allegations and began thinking about who could be framing them.

The couple decided it must be Don Voorhes (James Legros), a disgraced parole officer they tried to put behind bars for abusing his job. They went to Voorhes’ house, and he denied it. He then told the officers to leave, while laughing in their face.

Next, Jamie and Eddie confronted A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) about why Voorhes was not behind bars. Jamie’s big sister said they could never convict Voorhes because no one wanted to testify against him. Eddie criticized Erin for not pushing the case.

That night, Eddie and Jamie updated each other on where they were in the investigation. Eddie was cautious, considering that internal affairs might think something is really up if they are tailing them and discover they are a couple. Jamie told her they have to try to not be seen together in public. But the conversation comes to a sudden end when they find Jamie’s car windshield busted.

After dinner, Eddie apologized to Erin for blowing up in her office, which was a shock to Erin. After all, she grew up with brothers who would rather argue than apologize.

The next day, Voorhes showed up at the precinct to file a complaint against Eddie and Jamie for defaming him. The couple insisted everything Voorhes said was a lie.

After meeting with computer crimes, Jamie and Eddie learned that the social media posts came from Voorhes’ computer. However, they realized Voorhes’ sister was the one behind the smear campaign.

Elsewhere in “Past Tense,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated the murder of a mother. However, her daughter Margo (Lyrica Okano) did not make the investigation easy. Margo soon learned how good Danny and Baez are at their job first hand because they discovered Margo killed her mother.

Frank (Tom Selleck) tried to understand why Gormley (Robert Clohessy) was trying to help Doug (Hamilton Clancy), an older police officer who does not have a great record. Frank discovered the officer had early on-set Alzheimer’s Disease and Gormley was just trying to help him get his pension.

Later, Doug told Gormley that Frank made sure he could retire early and get the full benefits. In the last scene of the episode, Frank told Gormley he discovered Doug was injured during an early case, so him retiring early for medical reasons was legitimate.

Lastly, Tony (Steven Schirripa) got the help of Leo Stutz (Erick Betancourt) to put a mob boss behind bars. Leo claimed to be Tony’s half-brother, but Erin was skeptical. A DNA test proved Leo really is Tony’s half-brother, but Tony assured Erin he will still go after Leo for his past crimes.

