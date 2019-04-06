‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie and Jamie Clash Over What She Can Do as a Reagan

Officer Eddie Janko quickly found a new partner a week after her last one was caught in a corruption scandal in this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, but it led to a clash that tested her relationship with Jamie.

“Rectify” continued the ongoing story with Officer Rachel Whitten (Lauren Patten), a young cop Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) has shown interest in ever since he backtracked on firing her for profiling. At the beginning of the episode, her life was put in danger when her partner could not make it up the stairs without heaving. This inspired Frank to consider tougher physical requirements for his officers, especially after he saw Whitten’s body camera footage.

Later, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) suggested Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) pair her with Whitten. He was apprehensive about the idea, since Whitten seems to attract trouble.

The next day, Eddie and Whitten met in the break room, where Whitten invited her to a new fraternal organization she was helping to establish for female police officers. When Whitten told her about a softball game, Eddie jumped at the chance.

That night, Eddie told Jamie she liked working with Whitten. Then she made the mistake of telling him about the fraternal group. Since she is about to become a Reagan through marriage, Jamie insisted this was a bad idea because he believes they are fronts for agendas. Eddie argued the group was just officers getting together to play ball. Jamie warned her that some people might want to use her for her connection to the Reagan family. In the end, Eddie was just stunned that her fiance wanted to tell her what she can and can’t do.

After that conversation, Eddie told Whitten she was not going to join the group. Whitten wondered if this decision had anything to do with her, but Eddie insisted she was “not a joiner.”

While doing laundry, Eddie and Jamie clashed over what she can and can’t do. Eddie pointed out the Reagans belong to a fraternal organization, and wondered if she can’t because she’s a woman. But Jamie insisted she could do whatever she wanted to do.

“What about when we get married? Am I expected to retire?” Eddie asked.

“You’re expected to do what you want to do!” Jamie said.

“On what? Which things? Is there a list?” Eddie demanded.

Eddie pointed out that Whitten was clearly hurt by her not joining the softball team. “And the only way you can make amends is by playing shortstop for her club? Eddie, come on,” Jamie said to end the scene.

Later, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) told Eddie why Jamie was wary of fraternal organizations. Their brother, Joe Reagan, was killed after members of the Blue Templar learned he was going to reveal the corruption.

In the last scene of the episode, Jamie explained to Eddie that he needs to start prefacing things with “if I were you,” like “If I were you, I wouldn’t try to join any fraternal organizations.” He now understands that he is not Eddie, and tossed her a baseball glove.

“Janko, be careful out there,” he said.

“Thanks, Sarge,” she replied.

Elsewhere in “Rectify,” Detective Danny Reagan decided to take up a cold murder case because he was looking for something “fun” to do. However, when he figured out the original detective on the case was one of his father’s closest associates, Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy), he wanted to back away.

Gormley wanted Danny to stop looking into it because he feared Danny would solve it easily when he couldn’t. Later, Gormley decided to help Danny and Baez (Marissa Ramirez) solve the case, which they did.

Meanwhile, Anthony (Steven Schirripa) continued to get A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) into trouble with her boss (Aasif Mandvi) when he convinced her to delay a trial so he could investigate his hunches. Anthony later admitted he was wrong, but told Erin the system has to change for foster children. Erin decided it was time for Anthony to leave the case. Later, Anthony explained that he was deeply affected by the foster child involved in the case, seeing a potential father-son relationship.

In his quest to change things with the physical condition of his officers, Frank and Moore (Gregory Jbara) presented a deal to the police union boss. Police officers will now have to take a physical evaluation yearly, which will be optional for current police officers. But if they take it, their insurance co-pays will be cut.

New Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS