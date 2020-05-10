'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg's Tweet About 'Yellowstone' Draws Spirited Response From Fans

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg revealed on Twitter Wednesday that his favorite show that he does not star in is Yellowstone. The reaction from fans was overwhelmingly positive, as it turns out the two shows featuring Hollywood legends has crossover appeal. Both feature multi-generational families dealing with challenges, led by a strong patriarchal figure.

"Wooooohooooo! My favorite show (that I do not act in) is coming back!" Wahlberg tweeted, alongside a link to the Yellowstone Season 3 trailer. "[Yellowstone] through the entire summer, then hand the baton off to [Blue Bloods] when it comes back in the fall! Can't wait! It's that good! Seriously!"

On Wednesday, Paramount Network released the trailer for Yellowstone's third season. The series was created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and John Linson. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family who runs the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The rest of the cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asville, Gil Birmingham, Denim Richards and Forrie J. Smith.

As for Blue Bloods, the show wrapped up its 10th season on May 1. The series stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, the patriarch of his family. Wahlberg plays his son, Detective Danny Reagan. Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray also star. CBS picked up the show for an 11th season this week and it will return in the fall.