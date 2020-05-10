'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg's Tweet About 'Yellowstone' Draws Spirited Response From Fans
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg revealed on Twitter Wednesday that his favorite show that he does not star in is Yellowstone. The reaction from fans was overwhelmingly positive, as it turns out the two shows featuring Hollywood legends has crossover appeal. Both feature multi-generational families dealing with challenges, led by a strong patriarchal figure.
"Wooooohooooo! My favorite show (that I do not act in) is coming back!" Wahlberg tweeted, alongside a link to the Yellowstone Season 3 trailer. "[Yellowstone] through the entire summer, then hand the baton off to [Blue Bloods] when it comes back in the fall! Can't wait! It's that good! Seriously!"
On Wednesday, Paramount Network released the trailer for Yellowstone's third season. The series was created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and John Linson. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family who runs the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The rest of the cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asville, Gil Birmingham, Denim Richards and Forrie J. Smith.
As for Blue Bloods, the show wrapped up its 10th season on May 1. The series stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, the patriarch of his family. Wahlberg plays his son, Detective Danny Reagan. Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray also star. CBS picked up the show for an 11th season this week and it will return in the fall.
😎😎😎— Jefferson White (@_JeffersonWhite) May 6, 2020
In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Wahlberg said he hoped future episodes would give him more opportunities to work with some of the co-stars he does not get to share stories with too often. "We have a great cast with so many great people, it's hard to work with them all," he explained. "I've barely done any scenes with Will Estes in the last season or two, so it's hard. You look around and three years have passed and you've only done one scene with somebody and it's kind of like, how did that happen? But hopefully we'll keep going."
I’ve always loved Kevin Costner. He reminds me so much of my daddy. I thought “wow, big city folk made a western series” but their hats are on straight and they know how to saddle a horse...know how to treat a lady too...must be based off of a fiction 😂🤣😷— Mary Rose#@@ (@Committedrose) May 9, 2020
While Wahlberg waits on the new scripts for Blue Bloods, he can enjoy new Yellowstone episodes. The new season debuts on Sunday, June 21. Previous episodes are available to stream on the Paramount Network website with a cable or satellite log-in. The show will also be available on NBCUniversal's upcoming Peacock streaming service, which launches on July 15.
Alright I’m in. I don’t watch a lot of tv that isn’t kid related or New Kid starred in so I’m looking for new bing worthy shows! And Kevin Costner is in it? Yeah I’m here for this.— Libby (@LibbyYounts) May 6, 2020
I freakin love this show. Huge fan of Kevin Costner. My absolute favourite old school movie with him in it tho has to be Robin Hood Prince of Thieves.— Cassandra Gilbert ❤️ (@CassandraGilbe) May 7, 2020
I've always wondered about this show. Now knowing it's Donnie approved.. I'm all in! Can't wait! Hope everyone is safe and well!— Ashley (@AKBowler421) May 7, 2020
I have watched Blue Bloods from day one and Yellowstone I love them because there's a story to them— Elsie Barker (@HIGHLANDDRAGON) May 6, 2020
My husband and I LOVE this show...we were just looking for when the new episodes would start the other day!!! Yay!!!!— Stacy (@StacyfromTEWKS) May 6, 2020