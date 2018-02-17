CBS Airing ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Instead of ‘Blue Bloods’ Friday

CBS is once again giving the Reagan family Friday night off. As per the network schedule for Feb. 16, Blue Bloods will not be airing and the network has chosen to run Hawaii Five-0 in its place.

Instead of another Reagan family adventure, CBS is airing a two-hour Celebrity Big Brother from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. It will be followed by “E mālama pono (Handle with Care),” an episode of Hawaii Five-0 that first aired in February 2017.

Blue Bloods was off last week as well, and replaced by Michael Weatherly’s Bull.

The eye network has chosen to run through the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother as quickly as possible against NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics. So the next episode of Blue Bloods will not air until Friday, March 2 at 10 p.m.

The new episode is called “Legacy,” which will see Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) trying to make extra money by taking on a new job. He is inspired to look for better work after investigating the death of a rich man.

Meanwhile, Nicky (Sami Gayle) continues to take a more prominent role in the series as she grows up. In “Legacy,” she is sexually harassed by her boss at a new internship. However, she tries to keep her famous family from being involved in the case.

Commissioner Frank (Selleck) also has a big problem on his hands. A rookie cop was caught on camera asking a pedestrian about his immigration status. That leads the public to lose their trust in the New York Police Department, and Frank has to do everything he can to win it back.

There has not been a new episode of Blue Bloods since Feb. 2. That episode, “School of Hard Knocks,” starred Ernie Hudson as a high school principal struggling to keep his students out of harms way. The principal gets so disillusioned that he holds students hostage to show them the impact of violence. Danny used his negotiating skills to calm him down.

Blue Bloods is in its eighth season on CBS and focuses on the members of the Reagan family, who have all dedicated their lives to public service. Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes, Tony Terraciano and Andrew Terraciano also star.

Although the show is not a hit with critics or awards, the show is beloved by its audience, who make it the most-watched scripted show on Friday nights. So far, the season is averaging 9.39 million viewers, just 10 percent off its pace from last season, according to TV Series Finale.

Photo credit: CBS