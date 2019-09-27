‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk ‘Absolutely Adores’ Working With ‘Awesome Human Being’ Tom Selleck (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods Season 10 finally kicks off Friday night, bringing Tom Selleck back to the small screen after the summer off. The rest of the cast is back in action too, including Abigail Hawk, who stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan’s top assistant Abigail Baker. Considering that Hawk spends more time with Selleck than almost any other member of the cast, she provided some insight on what it’s like to work with the living legend in an interview with PopCulture.com.

“I have absolutely adore Tom and I’m exceedingly grateful for him. He has really been a huge champion of mine,” Hawk said, adding that Selleck has been a big supporter of the same causes she fights for. Even though there is a big experience gab between the two, Selleck always puts her on equal footing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I appreciate the fact that he recognized that I had a lot I want to say in the industry and he’s a huge advocate for women,” Hawk explained. “I have a seat at the table with him, if that makes sense. Even though I’m much younger than him, much greener in every sense of the word, he never makes me feel less than… We talk on the same level. We have wonderful discussions.”

Selleck has also been a great help when it comes to acting. So many of Hawk’s scenes involve Baker going toe to toe with Frank, and Selleck makes sure their performances are as realistic as the story.

“He just… shows up. He’s authentic,” Hawk said. “He really just wants to tell the story in the best possible way and have it be as realistic as possible and I’m, I mean I’m very grateful for him. He’s an awesome, awesome human being.”

Since Hawk spends most of her time with Selleck, Gregory Jbara and Robert Clohessy, she does not get too much time with Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Frank’s son, Detective Danny Reagan. In fact, when people ask Hawk what it is like to act with Wahlberg, she usually has to disappoint them.

“Everybody’s like, ‘What’s it like working with Donnie?’ And I never seen him,” Hawk said. “Like I see him during Christmas time when I deliver my chocolate chip cookies to him because he seems to like those.”

Hawk hopes Baker finally get to work with Danny eventually though. She would love to see Baker work with Danny’s partner, Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez).

“I would absolutely love to do like if Baker and Baez got a nice team up, that would be amazing or even throw Eddie in there and just have the three non-Reagan girls just go. I mean, that would be a dream, an absolute dream to get those two,” Hawk suggested.

Another dream for Hawk is a chance to work with Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa). “I just want to say Abetemarco a million times. He has such a great last name,” she said with a laugh.

Thanks to a consistent group of characters and stories that often come close to reality, Blue Bloods is now starting its 10th season. It will also reach 200 episodes this season.

“This show definitely has its finger on the pulse of the news and I think we do it right. I think we honor as many different voices and stories as we can within the network parameters,” Hawk told PopCulture.com. “I’m very proud of this show. I think it’s something that 10 PM is normally where shows go to die on a Friday night and we’re thriving.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS