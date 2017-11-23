‘Blindspot’: Here’s What Jane’s Major Revelation Means

Despite some ratings slips, Blindspot has still been able to pack in some surprising twists, with Friday’s episode adding to that trend.

Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) receives documents that show that she has a daughter. This is a ground-shaking revelation that will alter her arc for many episodes to come.

“This is a crucially important part [of Jane’s story],” series creator Martin Gero told ET. “The sudden realization that she has someone else out there that is her blood, that probably is a sociopath like everyone else in her family, it’s [an] intoxicating thing for her. But as you’ll see, it’s going to show a lot of color to where Jane is emotionally right now as well.”

While viewers might assume she’d start a full-on investigation to find where her daughter is, that apparently is not the case. She hesitates about whether or not she should pursue her child.

“It’s complicated. Not to give away too much from the next episode, Jane’s in a rough place as well,” Gero said. “Everything she touches kind of turns to s—. There’s a part of her that’s thinking, ‘Maybe this kid is better off not knowing I’m her mother or not knowing who her family is.’ Maybe she’s happy as she is. All that gets dealt with in the next couple of episodes.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC & Warner Bros. / David Geisbrecht