‘Blindspot’: Twitter Reacts to Heartbreaking Jeller Breakup

I guess finding out your husband killed your biological daughter really is a deal breaker.

Near the end of Friday’s episode of Blindspot, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) took off her wedding ring and said goodbye to Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), sending fans on a downward spiral via Twitter.

The marriage turmoil started after Weller finally revealed to Jane he met her biological daughter in Berlin, only to accidentally shoot her while fighting some bad guys and presumably killing her. Heartbroken, Jane could not even look at Weller for most of the episode, ultimately deciding to say goodbye “for good.”

Fans reacted to the heartbreaking separation with emotional posts on social media.

“Take all the time you need, we can…. no I am LEAVING YOU!” WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY #Blindspot 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DN5TXO11ln — Shay! (@_Shanahjohnson) January 13, 2018

That was so painful, I need some ice cream now and probably some sleep as well #Blindspot — Kathy 🦄 (@_sinetimore_) January 13, 2018

There’s hope for the show’s main couple however, as the final scenes from the episode showed a mysterious figure trying to escape a prison in Germany.

As security guards captured the person, it was revealed to be Jane’s daughter, who is very much alive.

Hopefully Jane will find out her daughter’s fate soon so her and Weller can kiss and make up.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.