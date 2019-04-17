‘Bless This Mess’ Star Dax Shepard Reveals What He Hid From Wife Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard opened up about little lies he’s told Kristen Bell as he promoted his new comedy series Bless this Mess.

Along with co-star and series creator Lake Bell, the actor opened about the new show and their personal lives during February’s TCA winter press tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shepard is famously married to actress Kristen Bell, while Bell is married to artist Scott Campbell. Both actors admitted to having lied to their significant others early in their respective relationships.

“I under promise, over deliver. So I’m a pretty bad scumbag, recovering addict, nice to meet you,” Dax told Entertainment Tonight about introducing himself to his now wife. “And it’s only gone up hill from there… She came to my house and she was like, ‘Oh, he has running water. I didn’t expect that. Oh, he cleans up his house, this is a nice surprise.’ Everything was a revelation.”

Bell revealed she first lied to her husband about where she lived.

“I told him I lived in New York when I lived in L.A. That was a big, that was a whopper,” she said. “I had to keep up that rouse. Boy, it was a lot of Jet Blue involved with that one. He was literally like, ‘Hey, do you wanna meet at the dog park in Brooklyn?’ and it was like a Tuesday. And I was like, ‘You know, I can’t, what about Thursday?’ I just don’t know how it started because I wanted to start on such a good foot, but that was a big one.”

Bless This Mess follows Shepard and Bell as a married couple from New York City who decide to escape their city lives in exchange for like in a farm in Nebraska.

During the sit-down, the stars of the show also revealed if they would ever leave their hectic lives for the country like their characters.

“I’d have a wife to convince, but yeah,” Shepard told the outlet. “My wife loves to work, so we’d have to move somewhere that was rural where they still shot a lot of things. I always pitch Austin. You can kind of be in hill country and get it all and you can work in Austin. That’s kind of where I always lean towards.”

Bell said she just has to say the word when she’s ready.

“My husband is like, ‘Got the bags packed. We have to go back.’ He’s from the Louisiana bayou,” she joked. “He’s got like full prepper gear… He’s a survivalist, but he’s ready.”

Shepard filmed the first season of Bless This Mess ahead of his recurring gig on Netflix’s popular sitcom, The Ranch, where he was cast as a new character following Danny Masterson’s exit. It is not clear if Bless This Mess‘ success might affect his role on the Netflix comedy.

Bless This Mess premieres Tuesday, April 16, at 9:30 p.m. ET.