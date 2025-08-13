‘Big Time Rush’ Movie in the Works

Big Time Rush may be making another big time comeback, and this time, it’s involving their show.

A movie follow-up of the Nickelodeon show of the same name is in development.

Big Time Rush ran on the network for four seasons and 74 episodes from 2009 to 2013, spawning three albums and four tours throughout its run. The series centered on four best friends and hockey players from Minnesota who get the opportunity to form a band and sign with a label, moving to Los Angeles and navigating their new lives. While the band consists of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega, the show altered their names by way of Kendall Knight, James Diamond, Logan Mitchell, and Carlos Garcia.

The four made an official comeback in 2021 after disbanding in 2014, coming out with new albums and going on tour. Their current tour, the In Real Life Worldwide Tour, has the group performing every song from every episode of Big Time Rush. This raises the question of whether the show will ever return, similar to other Nick shows like iCarly, Zoey 101, The Thundermans, and Henry Danger. Maslow told The Enquirer that while doing another TV show is “simply a time issue,” they have “started developing a movie.”

“There’s no promises or guarantees here, but we have a script we’re excited about and we’ve been in conversations for some time now, so I think there may be a chance that we get that green-lit and shot, maybe after this tour,” he said.

If given Nickelodeon’s “blessing,” the movie would go into production and shooting with Paramount+ as well as some of its parent partners since the group is “a little bit older,” with the intention to share a “little bit of a different story.”

“You know, I was on iCarly and I got to join Miranda (Cosgrove) and the cast for the reboot as well, and it is, it’s very similar to the old show, but with swear words, whereas our movie would touch on the old characters and show, but it’d be totally different,” Maslow shared. “It’s in development, but it’s definitely possible.”

Considering Nickelodeon has been rebooting a handful of its shows lately, whether a film or show or both, it’s entirely possible. Since the guys are doing well with their current music and have gone on a few tours already since coming back together, the fanbase is still going strong. Anything is possible.