Beloved Nickelodeon Show to Get a New Movie (and It’s Not ‘SpongeBob’)

A beloved Nickelodeon show is getting a new movie, and this time, it’s not SpongeBob SquarePants.

Deadline reports that the superhero sitcom The Thundermans will be coming out with a new film on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in 2026.

The series originally ran for four seasons from 2013 to 2018. In 2023, Nickelodeon greenlit revival film The Thundermans Return with returning cast members Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, and Rosa Blasi. It premiered on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon in March 2024, and a spinoff series, The Thundermans: Undercover, was announced two months later. The series premiered on Nickelodeon in January 2025, with Kosarin, Griffo, and Le Clark reprising their roles.

L-R: Billy Thunderman (Diego Velazquez), Barb Thunderman (Rosa Blasi), Chloe Thunderman (Maya Le Clark), Max Thunderman (Jack Griffo), Phoebe Thunderman (Kira Kosarin), Nora Thunderman (Addison Riecke) and Hank Thunderman (Chris Tallman) in THE THUNDERMANS RETURN on NICKELODEON and streaming on PARAMOUNT+. Photo Credit: Scott Everett White/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Now Nickelodeon is capitalizing on the continued success of the franchise by greenlighting a new movie, Clash of the Thundermans. Along with the original cast, Modern Family star Ariel Winter has been cast as Cognita, but additional information on the role and whether she’s a hero or villain has yet to be released.

In Clash of the Thundermans, “when Chloe (Le Clark) develops a destructive new superpower, the Hero League orders her to an elite boarding school for superheroes to learn control of her abilities. Faced with the prospect of sending Chloe away for years, the Thundermans split apart, with Phoebe (Kosarin), Barb (Blasi), and Billy (Velazquez) taking her into hiding. Max (Griffo), Hank (Tallman), and Nora (Riecke) track their rogue family members until the two factions face off against each other in a full-on battle for the Thundermans’ future.”

Jed Spingarn, Sean W. Cunningham, and Marc Dworkin, who worked on The Thundermans Return and The Thundermans: Undercover, return to write and executive produce the movie. Kosarin and Griffo also executive produce, along with Richard Bullock. Trevor Kirschner directs and serves as co-executive producer. Filming began in Vancouver on Thursday.

L-R: Hank Thunderman (Chris Tallman), Chloe Thunderman (Maya Le Clark) and Barb Thunderman (Rosa Blasi) in THE THUNDERMANS RETURN on NICKELODEON and streaming on PARAMOUNT+. Photo Credit: Scott Everett White/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Nickelodeon has been reviving some of its most beloved shows in recent years. On top of The Thundermans, the children’s network gave Zoey 101 the revival treatment with the Paramount+ film Zoey 102 in 2023. In 2021, an iCarly revival premiered on Paramount+ and ran for three seasons before ending on a cliffhanger in 2023. Earlier this year, a new Henry Danger film, Henry Danger: The Movie, premiered on Paramount+, just to name a few.

Additional information surrounding Clash of the Thundermans has not been announced, but more details are likely to be released in the coming months. The Thundermans and The Thundermans: Return are streaming on Paramount+. New episodes of The Thundermans: Undercover will be coming soon to Nickelodeon.