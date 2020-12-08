'Big Sky' Receiving More Episodes Despite Backlash From Indigenous Groups

✖

ABC seems to have a winner in Big Sky. The thriller has lived up to hype created by both the network and its actors, leaving viewers with many twists and turns and one shocking turn of events after the first episode. Despite having some backlash, however, from Indegenious groups about a lack of tribal representation in the first scripted series of the season for the network, Big Sky has been extended by another six episodes bringing its total for the season to 16.

Deadline reported that the series has been ABC’s highest-rated debut since The Rookie made its premiere, a show that came out in 2018. Through the first three episodes of Big Sky, it’s clear that viewers are tuning in and sticking around to see what develops from the precarious situation that its stars find themselves in. As for the controversy that has popped up after its premiere, various Indigenous groups raised issue with the story focusing on two girls being kidnapped but not discussing how 26% of missing people are reported to be Indigenous. Those in protest said they were concerned the show doesn’t feature any representation. ABC eventually put out a statement saying they had discussions with groups after the issues were raised and had their eyes opened to the “sad and shocking fact.” They are looking at bringing in more representation after the discussions.

Adapted from a novel written by C.J. Box, Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick with the former being a detective and the latter being an ex-cop. Their storyline took a twist when it was revealed in the first episode that Bunbury’s Cassie Dewell character was seeing her partner, played by Ryan Phillippe, who happened to be on the brink of divorce with Winnick’s Jenny Hoyt. After a tragic development and a separate incident involving two girls being kidnapped on the highway after a previous incident occurred at a truck stop, the series pits its stars against two unlikely bad guys.

Speaking to PopCulture ahead of the premiere, Jade Pettyjohn, who plays one of the teenagers who find themselves abducted, said she expected viewers to get hooked early on because of how David E. Kelley, the creator of the series and previously of Big Little Lies fame, was able to construct its characters and stories, “I think shock is the word for it. It’ll keep you on the edge of your seat for sure.”