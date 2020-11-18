'Big Sky': Jade Pettyjohn, Natalie Alyn Lind Predict Viewers Will Get 'Pulled Into' New Mystery Series (Exclusive)

✖

ABC is bringing out all the stops in its newest show, Big Sky, and is anticipating it'll hook viewers right from the jump. Two of the show's stars, Natalie Alyn Lind and Jade Pettyjohn, who play the Sullivan sisters in the adaptation of C.J. Box's novel The Highway, told Pop Culture that this series has all the makings of a must-see thriller. Along with Lind and Pettyjohn, the Big Sky cast is anchored by Kylie Bunbury, Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick and John Carroll Lynch.

"I think it's one of these series that you just get pulled into," Pettyjohn said ahead of the first episode. She called Big Sky the "epitome" of everything that should be a mystery crime drama, teasing viewers that every episode ends with questions to be answered and cliffhangers aplenty. "As the series unravels you see that everything isn't as it seems and everything that happens is more deeper and darker than anyone can imagine," she continued.

To further explain just how mysterious the show is, Lind revealed that even things on set are kept secretive and pretty limited to those who are specifically filming the scenes. As Lind is aware of through her various stints on The Goldbergs, Gotham and The Gifted, actors are typically going through scripts to get the whole picture of what's to come. This scenario wasn't the case for Big Sky.

"I've never been on a show like this where every time I receive a script, I feel like I'm reading a new chapter of a book," Lind notes. "I just want to keep wanting to unravel these chapters and storylines." Both actresses even said they are kept in the dark about seeing scenes that they're not involved in being shot, so just like the viewers at home, the premiere will also be a first-time viewing for them.

Lind credited the show's creator, David E. Kelley, for being able to write a show that she described as having that "edge-of-your-seat crazy, not wanting to look away feeling." Of course, Kelley is known for his remarkable work on Big Little Lies, and Big Sky marks his return to cable television. (He last did so with The Crazy Ones on CBS in 2013-14 and more notably Boston Legal and Ally McBeal before that.) As fans of Big Little Lies know, Kelley isn't afraid to incorporate twists and turns, which is something that Pettyjohn tells fans to expect with Big Sky, "You think you know what's going to happen or where things are gonna go, and it takes a complete 180."

Big Sky will air Tuesday night on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. To give fans a spoiler-free preview, Lind wants people to know one thing: buckle up. "The episode is going to leave people with that stomach churning like 'What just happened?' It's that thing where it's like 'Oh my gosh.' I have to wait a week, and I already feel that."