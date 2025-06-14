‘Big Little Lies’ Creator is ‘Hopeful’ Season 3 Will Happen

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley has an update for those still waiting for Season 3.

The HBO mystery dramedy initially ended its two-season run in 2019, but Nicole Kidman revealed in 2023 that Season 3 is happening.

Although a third season hasn’t exactly been confirmed by HBO, the ball has been rolling on it for quite a while. In early 2024, Shailene Woodley admitted “it’s been a dream” for them to do another season. Kidman also shared not long after that they’ve been letting “things find their way” but thought “the time is now” for the show to return. Now, Kelley is giving a new update.

He told PEOPLE that “everyone is very committed” to having the show return. “We’re hoping it happens,” he said. “We had a great time doing the first two seasons, and we all want to do it again. I’m hopeful it’ll happen.”

Although everyone seems to be on board, Kelley noted that no one in the cast – including leads Kidman, Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoê Kravitz – is “under contract” yet. “You need to corral a lot of high-caliber talent and their publicists, but everyone is very committed to it,” he shared. “We haven’t really gotten together to brainstorm yet, but again, it’s a great stable of talent. Once we do [get together], I think we have a good shot of figuring it out.”

Since Big Little Lies is based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name, she has been tasked with writing the book that Season 3 will be based on. Kelley revealed “she’s written another book that Season 3 will be based on. It’s a pretty good collection of talent.” However, the rest of the project is “still very premature,” but it sounds like the potential new season is heading in the right direction.

Premiering in 2017, Big Little Lies centers on five women in Monterey, California, who become tangled up in a homicide investigation. The supporting cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, and Jeffrey Nordling. Meryl Streep joined the cast in Season 2, while Kathryn Newton and Iain Armitage were upped from recurring the second season. It’s unknown if and when a formal announcement will be made about Big Little Lies’ third season, but fans have been waiting six years already. Waiting a little bit longer can’t hurt.