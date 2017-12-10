Fans Give Their Casting Ideas for the Second Season of ‘Big Little Lies’

Big Little Lies is coming back for a second season, despite the show being marketed as a limited series based on Liane Moriarty’s novel.

The seven new episodes will feature at least four new characters and fans are already casting the parts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

HBO announced this week that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have already signed on to return, as will writer/producer David E. Kelley. Director Jean-Marc Vallee is being replaced by Andrea Arnold (Fish Tank, American Honey).

Vulture got its hands on a casting breakdown of four new roles that will appear in the new season. They are Michael Perkins, a new second grade teacher at Otter Bay Elementary School; a new female employee at the school who becomes Jane’s (Shailene Woodley) close friend; and Elizabeth and Martin Howard, the parents of Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz).

Of course, since Zoe Kravitz’s real-life parents are both famous, fans really want to see them in the show. Her parents are singer/actor Lenny Kravitz and singer Lisa Bonet, and her stepfather is Justice League actor Jason Momoa.

uh, I have an idea for Bonnie’s parents pic.twitter.com/442vDS5DsK — Melissa 🐝 (@Buote) December 8, 2017



Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz will have to fight it out for the role of the dad. — Miller Farrow (@MillerFarrow) December 8, 2017



Since The Girlfriend Experience actress Riley Keough worked with Arnold on American Honey, she’s been suggested for Jane’s friend.

Vulture has descriptions of the new BIG LITTLE LIES characters and since Andrea Arnold is directing, I have already cast Riley Keough as Shailene Woodley’s potential love interest https://t.co/imREcvWISN — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 8, 2017

Since Andrea Arnold is officially on board, can Riley Keough please be cast in Big Little Lies season 2 a-s-a-f*cking-p — Adam Armstrong (@Adam_Armstr) December 8, 2017

Amber Tamblyn’s name has also popped up for the friend role.

Maybe Amber Tamblyn for the school administrator? pic.twitter.com/f3i65XB77f — Young Nasty Cat Lady (@AlainnFocail) December 8, 2017



One fan suggested Garrett Hedlund for Mr. Perkins.

Garrett Hedlund for Mr. Perkins — Natalie Guevara (@natisagee) December 8, 2017

The new season of Big Little Lies doesn’t have a set premiere date, but HBO programming chief Casey Boys told Vulture it won’t air next year. Production starts this spring.