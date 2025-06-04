Big Changes Coming to ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14

Big changes are coming to Chicago Fire.

As the NBC drama says goodbye to two firefighters ahead of Season 14, they may not be the only ones leaving Firehouse 51.

Showrunner Andrea Newman previously told TVLine that there will be “a lot of turnover” due to the CFD. She continued that sentiment while speaking with TV Insider, saying, “We wanted to play because it’s very true to what’s happening now in the world, this auditor coming in and saying, ‘Look, CFD is cleaning house, and things are going to get shaken up,’ and there’s nobody safe in this shakeup. So next season is going to be about how the s— really hits the fan once that mandate comes down and how things get shaken up and how our team can hold together as a family while all this craziness is happening around them.”

Pictured: (l-r) Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz, Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

With Hermann stepping down as Engine lieutenant and Mouch stepping up, as well as Pascal sticking around as Chief, 51 will only be seeing some more changes. That’s also on top of Stella and Kelly expecting. As of now, there isn’t anyone else leaving Chicago Fire, but that could also change over the next several months. Season 14 will see a bit of a time jump, and it’s unknown how much of a time jump, so it’s very possible that when Chicago Fire returns this fall, the CFD’s changes could very well be in effect already. What those changes are, fans will have to see.

Newman admitted that Season 14 is “going to be very much about how the change affects everybody, not just from the top, but going down below, too. Next season’s going to be all about shakeups and how everybody reacts and new people and comings and goings.”

These changes will very likely be both good and bad, but after 14 seasons, it couldn’t hurt for things to be shaken up. As long as no one else leaves or gets hurt. 51 has been through a lot of changes over the last few seasons and has seen quite a few cast members leaving. As of now, these changes could go in any direction, but fans may want to brace themselves for some big things going on at 51, and it probably won’t be good. For now, all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.