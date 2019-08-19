‘Big Brother,’ ’60 Minutes’ and ‘Instinct’ Delayed Sunday Night Due to NFL Coverage

Attention CBS viewers, there’s going to be a slight delay to your previously scheduled shows. Due to the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers preseason game, there’s been a slight alteration to the nightly programming. As a result of the push back, 60 Minutes will be beginning at 7:07 p.m. ET. This will be followed by Big Brother at 8:07 p.m. ET and then starting at 9:07 p.m. ET will be back-to-back episodes of Instinct.

With the NFL season kicking into gear as well as golf tournaments typically occurring on Sundays, viewers of CBS should definitely be aware of any future delays that may come about.

Big Brother is set to air the conclusion of the Head of Household competition that began during the conclusion of Thursday’s live episode. Fans were a little disappointed last week when Kathryn Dunn was evicted from the house. This came a week after Jack Matthews, who had caused quite the commotion both inside and outside of the house, was sent packing. Dunn and Matthews are the first two to make up the jury that will decide the winner during the finale of Big Brother.

Sunday’s episode will crown a new Head of Household and see two new nominees hit the block.

Kat was a great presence on this season, and I’m going to miss her. Should have been Christie walking out of that door this week #bb21 — 💕Jenna👸🏼 (@Fauxblondee) August 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Instinct is is airing a special two episodes.

The show has been in the news as of late because of its cancellation being announced. The show’s run will end after two seasons, with the finale airing on Aug. 25.

I’m very sad to relay the news that @instinctcbs won’t be renewed for a 3rd season. We will double up this Sunday and our season/series finale will be Aug 25. Endless thanks to @Alancumming & @bojnovak for making Dylan & Lizzie more everything than I could have ever hoped 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yyhyfOAIeJ — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

Instinct focuses on Alan Cumming’s character, Dr. Dylan Reinhart, teaming up with a New York police detective to stop a serial killer who is using his stories as a guideline for murders.