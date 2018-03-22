CBS Not Airing ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ Thursday Night

Basketball is bringing change to CBS‘ primetime schedule.

CBS will not be airing any of its typical Thursday primetime lineup to make room for the NCAA Basketball Championship regional semifinal games between Loyola Chicago vs. Nevada, and Kansas St. vs. Kentucky.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This means there will be no new episodes of The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, Life in Pieces or SWAT on Thursday night.

The four comedies and one crime procedural will return with all new episodes Thursday, March 29.

On The Big Bang Theory, the episode titled “The Gates Excitation” will have a special celebrity cameo, as Penny (Kaley Cuoco) gets the opportunity to host special guest star Bill Gates at work when his company wants to partner with her pharmaceutical company. Also, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) do everything in their power to meet with him, while Sheldon thinks he is the victim of an April Fools prank.

On Young Sheldon, the episode titled “Killer Asteroids, Oklahoma, and a Frizzy Hair Machine” will see Sheldon learning an important lesson with the help of a special guest star. A disappointing los at the science fair sends Sheldon’s life in a new direction, which probably includes some time in his high school’s drama department, as Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander guest stars and drama teacher Mr. Lundy.

The Big Bang Theory will be introducing a very important character from Young Sheldon during its highly-anticipated wedding season finale.

The series announced Thursday that actor Jerry O’Connell will be playing Sheldon’s brother Georgie on the mothership series. The character’s 15-year-old self is played by Montana Jordan on Young Sheldon.

Georgie’s first appearance on The Big Bang Theory will coincide with the big wedding of Amy and Sheldon (played by Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons), which will also see Oscar-nominated actress Laurie Metcalf reprise her role as Sheldon’s mother Mary.

Additionally, TVLine reports that Mary will be walking Sheldon down the aisle.

While most of the cast has been tight-lipped about the pending nuptials, Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco recently stepped out at a red carpet event and ended up dishing on the big upcoming wedding.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Paw Works Ties and Tails Gala, Cuoco revealed that Amy and Sheldon’s upcoming wedding “will be very, very strange.” She then added, however, that it will also be “absolutely adorable and charming. Exactly like them.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, with Young Sheldon airing after at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.