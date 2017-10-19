‘The Good Doctor’ Has Passed ‘The Big Bang Theory’ as Monday’s Most-Watched Show

The Big Bang Theory is no longer Monday night’s champion, at least for now. The third episode of The Good Doctor, ABC’s freshman medical drama, surpassed the long-running CBS sitcom as the Monday’s most-watched show.

Vulture editor Josef Adalian, better known on Twitter as TV MoJoe, pointed out that the Oct. 9 episode of The Good Doctor pulled in a whopping total of 18.2 million viewers. The Big Bang Theory episode on the same night grabbed 17.9 million.

For years, Big Bang Theory has easily dominated the network TV ratings. For The Good Doctor to come and beat the series in just its third episode makes it seem as though ABC has a mega-hit on its hands.

Big Bang Theory went on to win the live ratings this past Monday night. The sitcom nabbed 12.6 million viewers while The Good Doctor roped in 10.9 million. Since the on-demand and delayed viewing numbers will need to be factored in, it will be next week before we will know if the latter catches surpasses Big Bang a second time.

Amazing: Episode 3 of #TheGoodDoctor has now been seen by 18.2M viewers, surpassing BIG BANG THEORY (17.9M) as most-watched show on 10/9 — TV MoJoe (@TVMoJoe) October 18, 2017

Whether it does or not, it’s clear that audiences are loving The Good Doctor, and it’s not going anywhere any time soon.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on Monday nights at 10 p.m. on ABC, while The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS at 8 p.m. Starting on Nov. 2, Big Bang will move to Thursday nights, along with Young Sheldon.