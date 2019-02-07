‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons’ New Netflix Show ‘Special’ Premieres in April

Jim Parsons new Netflix show Special will make its big debut in April!

The Big Bang Theory star was an executive producer on the new comedy about a gay man who has mild cerebral palsy, that creates a new path for himself to start living the life he always dreamed of.

The announcement of the April 12 premier was made via Twitter.

“Ryan O’Connel wrote, executive produced, and stars in #Special — a semi-autobiographical series about a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. The comedy, executive produced by Jim Parsons, premieres April 12,” the post reads.

The series is based off O’Connel’s book I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. After Netflix picked up eight episodes, Parsons celebrated on Instagram and shared the news with all of his fans.

“Yay, @ryanoconn!!! and yay all of YOU who now get to see how great Ryan is! Coming atcha in April!” he wrote.

Parsons is widely known for his character, Sheldon Cooper, on The Big Bang Theory but he’s managed to stay busy recently with other acts toward the end of his time on the popular series. He is the executive producer on Young Sheldon and he recently starred in the Broadway revival “The Boys in the Band” — which could have aided in his decision to walk away from The Big Bang Theory.

The 45 year old is the primary reason the show is ending after 12 seasons when he announced he would not be renewing his contract.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time,” Parsons said. “It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off the bone.”

He played Cooper for all 12 seasons which earned him a Golden Globe and four Emmys.

“It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] okay with it,” Parsons said. “People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.”

Although Parsons hasn’t shed a tear just yet, it’s likely it’s on the horizon as the last season of The Big Bang Theory quickly approaches.