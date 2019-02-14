‘Big Bang Theory’ Stages Massive Flash Mob in Honor of Final Episodes

The Big Bang Theory cast and crew celebrated their final episode by honoring fans who have been “Larger Than Life” to their success.

After the last scene was shot, they surprised the crowd with a flash mob style dance to Backstreet Boys hit song, “Larger Than Life.” Kaley Cuoco shared the celebratory moment on her Instagram for all of her fans to see!

The first video starts out with each cast member taking an honorary bow before sliding into a coordinated dance featuring the entire cast and crew.

A fan in the crown took this video which shows a different perspective. Cuoco captioned the post with, “I love this perspective from the audience of my family and friends recording the dance! [crying emoji face] thank you @ashleyaubra !!! [heart emoji]

In a third post she shared of the moment captures still images of the celebration.

The actress recently opened up about how “heartbreaking” filming the last few episodes have been. She also made sure to highlight the hard work everyone behind the scenes has put in to help flourish the shows success.

“I’ve loved seeing them every day and I’m so proud of them,” Cuoco told PopCulture.com‘s Scott Huver. “And this has been a huge team effort. It’s not just [the cast]. You don’t see everything that goes on. You don’t hear about the writers that are busting their asses and the crew and everything… There’s a reason why we’ve gotten to this point.”

Something else she acknowledged is what she will miss the most about being on the CBS sitcom.

“I think no matter what I do in the future, our show nights will never feel like a Big Bang Theory show night,” she said.

She also mentioned that it will take a while for her to be at a point where she can watch the show, however, earlier episodes that aren’t so close to home, will be much easier to dive into sooner than more recent ones.

“I think the show will probably outlive me, so I’m gonna have to face it at some point,” she said.

The Big Bang Theory 12th Season will be their last. It comes to an end after Jim Parsons decided not to renew his contract saying it felt like the show had already “chewed all the meat off this bone.”

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time,” Parsons said. “It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

Rumors have swirled whether a spinoff will happen or not, and showrunner, Steve Holland, didn’t confirm or deny the rumors.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Holland said. “Part of me things that this show is such a special thing that you maybe want to leave it as a whole piece, but if someone came up with a great take on it and people were interested to do it, who knows?”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.