‘Big Bang Theory’: Sheldon and Amy’s Wedding Vows Revealed

Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler are officially married.

The Big Bang Theory‘s quirkiest couple tied the knot in an adorable ceremony officiated by none other than Star Wars legend Mark Hamill in front of friends and a star-studded cast of family members.

Fans will probably remember Kathy Bates and Teller showing up to the festivities as Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) parents. Or Hamill and Will Wheaton fighting about who would get to officiate the ceremony, but the most touching moment from the CBS sitcom’s season finale came when the characters exchanged vows to one another.

“Sheldon, when I was a little girl I used to dream about my wedding, but eventually I stopped because I thought that day would never come, and then I met you,” Amy started. “From that first moment in that coffee shop, I knew that there was something special between us. Even though I did wok on a study that disproved love at first sight.”

“I loved that study the moment I read it,” Sheldon says. “Ironic, huh?”

Amy continued: “Clearly I was wrong, because I felt something that day and those feelings have only gotten stronger with time. I can’t imagine loving you more than I do right now. But I felt that way yesterday, and the day before yesterday, and the day before that.”

“Is that growth linear or accelerating?” Sheldon asks.

“Accelerating,” Amy responds.

“Oh, maybe we can graph it out,” Sheldon starts before Leonard interrupts them so the wedding can continue.

“Sheldon, I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that I’ve never been happier than I am in this moment marrying you,” Amy concludes, as Mark Hamill begins to tear up and says he needs a minute to compose himself.

After Amy’s kind words, Sheldon finds himself overcome with emotion and, for the first time, speechless.

“Amy… I usually know exactly what to say, but in this moment, I have no words,” Sheldon says. “I guess… I’m overwhelmed by you. In a good way, not in the elevator in a haunted mansion way.”

He continued: “Even if I can’t tell you now how I feel, I will spend my life showing you how much I love you.”

A tear-filled Mark Hamill then married Sheldon and Amy, a happy ending for the couple after eight seasons.

The wedding day also offered sweet moments between Sheldon and his mother Mary (Laurie Metcalf) as they remembered his late father. The episode also saw the return of Sheldon’s siblings Missy (Henggeler) — who was revealed to be pregnant and separated from her husband — and Georgie (Jerry O’Connell).

The Big Bang Theory will return for season 12 in fall 2018.