10 ‘Big Bang Theory’ Sheldon and Amy Moments to Revisit Before Wedding Finale

The Royal Wedding is not the only ceremony we are anxiously waiting for this May.

After years of cute, nerdy love, The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon Cooper and Amy Fowler will tie the knot during the season 11 finale of the ABC hit comedy series, proving that even the unlikeliest of characters can find love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode, which airs May 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, will see Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) tie knot amongst friends, family and for some reason Mark Hamill, and will signify a happy ending to a love story eight years in the making for the show.

The road to Shamy’s wedding day has been a tumultuous one, with meet-cutes, breakups and adorable-yet-weird first times. Take a look at some of Sheldon and Amy’s biggest relationship moments.

Their Meet-Cute

Sheldon and Amy first met in season 3’s “The Lunar Excitation” after both doctors bond over their mothers, then Sheldon offers to buy her a warm beverage and their love story begins.

Their First Date (With a Chaperone)

Has there been a funnier first date on television? The couple enlists Penny (Kaley Cuoco) to chaperone their first outing together during “The Robotic Manipulation”, bringing one of the show’s funniest, most-cringeworthy moments.

Their First Kiss

Holding hands for the first time was an unusual experiment for the scientists, but drunk Amy planting one on an unsuspecting Sheldon was probably the couple’s biggest moment at the time. And fans loved every second of it.

Making it Official

Once opposed to labeling their relationship, Sheldon finally asks Amy to be his girlfriend during season 5’s “The Flaming Spittoon Acquisition” in the most Sheldon way possible.

Becoming His Person

There is no grander gesture of love than naming someone your emergency contact person (thanks Grey’s Anatomy), and while Sheldon was not ready to move in with Amy during season 6′ “The Tangible Affection Proof”, he is willing to trust her with his well-being should he become ill at work… if that’s not love, what is?

Saying “I Love You”

During prom night, Sheldon isn’t ready to take a classic big step, but he does blow Amy, and fans, away by sharing exactly how he feels for his girlfriend.

Their Break-Up

This one hurt all of us. Convinced that their relationship isn’t going anywhere, Amy ends things with Sheldon. The kicker comes when it’s revealed he is keeping an engagement ring in his desk drawer.

Their Reunion

She may have been dating Dave but when Sheldon barges in and asks Amy to get back together, the scientist doesn’t hesitate for a second.

Their First Time

A pivotal moment for Shamy, and a birthday present Amy will never forget, the couple’s first time having sex in season 9’s “The Opening Night Excitation” was classic.

The Cross-Country Proposal

A perfect engagement for our favorite, quirky couple. Season 10’s “The Long Distance Dissonance” gave fans the moment they had been waiting for and started the journey to Wedding Day.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.