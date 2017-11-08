‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Premiere Recap With Spoilers

The Season 11 premiere begins where the last season ended, with Sheldon on a knee. He proposes to Amy and his phone rings. He answers because it’s Leonard and he “doesn’t want to be rude.”

On the phone, Sheldon reveals that he flew to Princeton to propose to Amy. He says that Dr. Nowitski kissed him at lunch and it made him realize he only wanted to kiss Amy, so he flew to Princeton to ask her to marry him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sheldon then says that he needed someone’s permission, and a flashback shows him on a video chat with Stephen Hawking, where he’s told he should propose to Amy. Not to worry, Sheldon also asked Amy’s father.

Finally, Sheldon hangs up the phone and Amy says yes. The newly-engaged couple immediately calls Leonard and Penny back to tell them the news.

Opening Credits

Sheldon calls his mom to tell her about the news and she’s just as excited as you’d expect. They also call Raj and Howard to share the announcement.

When Howard gets the call from Sheldon, he immediately wants to tell Bernadette. He yells to her in the bathroom. Inside, Bernadette is staring at a pregnancy test, saying “I can’t believe it.”

Bernadette is pregnant with their second child, but she doesn’t tell Howard.

Penny and Bernadette are talking at Penny’s apartment, and she reveals that she’s pregnant again. Penny tries to be supportive and happy about it, but they’re both freaking out. Bernadette says that she still hasn’t told Howard about it.

Back at Princeton, Sheldon is getting ready to leave for his flight. Amy convinces him to stay for a couple of days so they can celebrate. The couple are going to have dinner with some of Amy’s colleagues later.

At Cal-Tech, Howard, Leonard and Raj see Ramona across the cafeteria. Raj goes to tell her about Sheldon and tries to win her over again. As you’d expect, he fails.

At Howard and Bernadette’s

Howard offers to make dinner and Bernadette tells him to sit down first, she has something she wants to show him.

Bernadette slides the pregnancy test across the table and Howard is a bit shaken. He doesn’t believe it at first. As he gets scared and panics, Bernadette convinces him it’s real.

Howard doesn’t want to have another baby. Bernadette says they’re going to, but they’re both terrified.

At the comic book shop, Raj goes to talk with Stuart. He says he’s going to buy an engagement gift, but then he decides not to because he’s lonely.

Sheldon and Amy show up to dinner to meet Amy’s colleagues at Princeton. As Amy and her co-workers try to talk about work, Sheldon can only talk about himself and his work.

Commercial Break

Amy and Sheldon get home and Sheldon thinks that everyone was rude because they didn’t want to talk about him. It bothers Sheldon because he thinks that they wasted the time they had with him by not wanting to hear what he had to say. Understandably, Amy gets angry and she storms into her room.

At Leonard and and Penny’s apartment, Bernadette and Howard talk about their recent news and that they’re trying to work through it. Leonard tries to comfort them, and Bernadette suggests that Penny gets pregnant too. They think that it might be fun for both couples to raise their babies together.

Clearly, Penny and Leonard aren’t interested and they shoot their friends down.

Back at the comic shop, Raj talks with Stuart about his loneliness. He’s upset because all of his friends are in relationships now, and Stuart replies by revealing that he’s found someone as well. He has a date that he’s about to go on.

Sheldon is in the bathroom of Amy’s apartment, talking with Stephen Hawking on video chat. Sheldon doesn’t understand why those people didn’t want to hear what he had to say, and Stephen shows him that he’s wrong.

Penny comes home to Leonard holding a cake saying, “Surprise!”

He didn’t want Penny to feel left out because her friends were getting married and having babies.

Sheldon approaches Amy to apologize, but he uses an Avengers analogy to explain his feeling. He says the two of them are like Captain America and Iron Man.

“I should’ve been the delightful cameo in your movie.”

Sheldon goes on to say that he’s proud of Amy and what she’s accomplished. They hug and kiss before Sheldon leaves.

Amy and Sheldon get back to their friends at Cal-Tech, and Amy sees Ramona. She approaches the woman and thanks her for kissing Sheldon, hugging her awkwardly.

The End.