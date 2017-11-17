TV Shows

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Episode 8 Puts a Rift in the Gang

The Big Bang Theory found a majority of its characters in various stages of anger during this […]

By

The Big Bang Theory found a majority of its characters in various stages of anger during this week’s episode, “The Tesla Recoil,” which kicked off with Leonard and Howard discovering that Sheldon was still working with the military despite the fact that the three friends were fired at the end of last season.

Sheldon revealed that he modified the group’s technology and pitched it to the military as a communications system, a fact that Leonard and Howard don’t take kindly to. To get back at Sheldon, they recruit their nemesis, Kripke, who later uses their ideas to start his own project. As a result, both Sheldon and Leonard and Howard’s projects are canceled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elsewhere, Raj, who is sleeping with Bernadette’s co-worker Ruchi, is asked by Bernadette to find out whether Ruchi is trying to steal her projects at work. Raj complies, and Ruchi confirms to him that she loves being able to complete Bernadette’s projects. After Raj tells Ruchi everything, she breaks up with him. While speaking with Bernadette, who is furious at Ruchi, Raj calls her out and says she would likely do the same thing if the tables were turned, causing Bernadette to admit that she has manipulated co-workers in the past.

Throughout the episode, Penny serves as the voice of reason, and things end with a few jokes. Still, it remains to be seen how this week’s events affect the characters going forward.

Photo Credit: CBS

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Reveals One of Bob Newhart’s Final Messages to Him
    LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 15: "The Proton Displacement" — Sheldon feels slighted when Professor Proton (Bob Newhart) seeks advice from Leonard instead of him, and he seeks revenge by befriending a rival science TV host, Bill Nye, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Nov. 7 (8:00 -8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured left to right: Jim Parsons, Bill Nye, Bob Newhart and Johnny Galecki 
    TV Shows

    ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Reveals One of Bob Newhart’s Final Messages to Him

  • Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dies: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum Was 94
    11TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Aired 05/06/1959 — Pictured: Actor Bob Newhart
    Celebrity

    Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dies: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum Was 94

  • ‘Young Sheldon’ Delivers Tragic ‘Big Bang Theory’ Storyline Ahead of Series Finale
    "A FANCY ARTICLE AND A SCHOLARSHIP FOR A BABY" – Sheldon's published paper leads to a frenzy of grad school recruiting, and Georgie tries to speak more properly in front of his daughter, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 25 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Lance Barber as George Sr. and Zoe Perry as Mary Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Young Sheldon’ Delivers Tragic ‘Big Bang Theory’ Storyline Ahead of Series Finale

  • ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans React to Jim Parsons Returning for ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale
    LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 4: "The Proton Regeneration" — Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Sheldon goes head-to-head with Wil Wheaton for the role of the new Professor Proton. Also, Penny steps in to take care of Halley when Bernadette and Wolowitz both wind up on bed rest, when THE BIG BANG THEORY moves to its regular time period, Thursday, Nov. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
    TV Shows

    ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans React to Jim Parsons Returning for ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale