‘Big Bang Theory’: Mayim Bialik Reveals Tearful Tribute to Co-Star Melissa Rauch

Mayim Bialik paid tribute to one of her closest friends from The Big Bang Theory cast in an emotional Instagram post.

The Big Bang Theory star took to social media Wednesdays, as the cast celebrated their final table read of the series, to shine a spotlight on co-star Melissa Rauch, who she has been acting with since the show’s third season.

“This lady and I have been through a lot together as the new kids on the block of season 3 of [Big Bang Theory],” Bialik wrote on the caption of a touching selfie. “We have cried together and laughed together and raised kids on a set together. I couldn’t have made it without her with any semblance of sanity. Thank you [themelissarauch] for being you. You’re so much more than [thebronzemovie] to me. You’re solid gold.”

Fans of the long-running comedy series took to the comment sections to celebrate the actresses’ friendship, as well as wishing them well as the show wraps up its 12-season run.

“You two are so amazing [heart emoji] I am going to visit Warner Brothers Studio today, I really hope that I can see the TBBT stage [three crying emojis] I promise I will cry when I see it,” one fan commented.

“I love you so much, thank you for so many moments of joy, I will miss you both so much!!” another Instagram user wrote.

“Awe this makes my heart smile. I love seeing the friendships that come outta great work!” another fan commented.

“Oh my gosh I’m crying [crying emoji] thank you for making such a wonderful show that has made many people laugh,” another fan commented.

The new photos come as the Big Bang Theory cast prepares for the airing of the final episodes of Season 12, with the series finale scheduled to air in May.

Series star Kaley Cuoco previously shared emotional images from the table read, revealing how much she cried as the cast got together to rehearse for the series finale.

“262Prepare yourselves … for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words,” she wrote on the caption of an Instagram post. “Our whole universe ….”

Bialik has also posted tributes to other members of the cast as the countdown to the final episodes continues, including stars Kunal Nayyar, and Bialik’s on-screen husband Jim Parsons, who plays the iconic Sheldon Cooper on the series.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.