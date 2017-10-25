TV Shows

‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Gives a Cheerful Thumbs Up in New Set Photo

Real raw footage of me being extremely focused and hard working during tonight’s […]

By

After over 10 seasons of playing the same character opposite the same actors on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco shows no signs of weariness during filming. She gave a cheerful thumbs up in a new set photo on Instagram.

The photo was taken during the filming of yesterday’s episode, “The Collaboration Contamination.” In the episode, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) were worried about Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Howard (Simon Helberg) working together, while the pregnant Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) stayed at home.

Meanwhile, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Cuoco) realized that a parenting book works surprisingly well at helping them deal with Sheldon.

“Real raw footage of me being extremely focused and hard working during tonight’s @bigbangtheory_cbs 🤓😜 don’t miss it,” Cuoco wrote.

It looks like Cuoco and the rest of the cast still enjoy playing these characters. They are signed on for a 12th season. Jim Parsons told Entertainment Weekly he has no idea if season 12 will be BBT‘s last.

“We have this contract now that goes through season 12,” the Emmy-winner, who also narrates the Young Sheldon prequel series, told EW. “Who knows what the future holds, but let’s say it ends in two more years. Let’s say that’s it. There’s no way, as an actor, I’m going to feel anything other than: ‘We left that all on the table.’ It’s been a wonderful ride. I’m fulfilled in so many ways.”

Last night’s episode of The Big Bang Theory was the most-watched show of the night, earning 12.8 million viewers and a 2.7 18-49 rating. The next episode of the show airs on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. after moving from Mondays for the first part of the season.

