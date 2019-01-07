‘Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Responds After Being Criticized for Not Standing for Carol Burnett’s Golden Globes Speech

Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco has responded after being criticized for not joining the standing ovation of Carol Burnett‘s Golden Globes speech.

The legendary Burnett appeared at the event to accept her namesake lifetime achievement award, but as the crowd leaped to their feet to show honor to the Hollywood icon, some social media users blasted Cuoco for not standing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cuoco has since taken to her Instagram account to post a series of messages explaining the situation and clapping back at her critics.

“There’s one thing I want to address, which again I don’t normally do,” she began her statement, which was posted in video form to her Instagram Stories thread. “I was reading some comments about the evening, and I saw a bunch of people posting that I didn’t stand up during Carol Burnett’s speech. Are you crazy?”

“Not only was I standing, I was bawling. Carol Burnett is one of my favorite people. [I was] completely touched by her speech, a speech that I will never forget and that I will be able to tell my own children that I was in the room that day. And the words she spoke touched me to the core,” she added

“So I don’t know what show you’re watching to go and tell me that I didn’t stand for Carol Burnett and how disappointed you were in me,” Cuoco continued. “Well, you saw the wrong clip because I was standing, and I will always stand for her. She’s one of my favorite people and has truly, like I said, paved the way for my career and a bunch of silly women like me who get to mess around and make jokes on camera and make fun of themselves because of what Carol Burnett did.”

“Don’t come at me. I know what I was doing, and I was standing,” she concluded her statement.

Cuoco’s support of Burnett is quite noted as per past interactions, with the young star attending the filming of The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special which took place in October 2017, according to Us Weekly.

While Cuoco finishes up the current, and final, season of Big Bang Theory, Burnett was most recently seen playing President Priscilla Filcox in TBS’ comedy series Angie Tribeca.