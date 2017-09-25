Jim Parsons Reveals the Real-Life Inspiration for ‘Young Sheldon’

“We’ve had anecdote after anecdote about young Sheldon that big Sheldon has talked about,” Jim Parsons says on “Big Bang Theory” spinoff pic.twitter.com/2dQuLgQ8y2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2017

Young Sheldon, the prequel series about The Big Bang Theory‘s most famous character, is finally set to premiere this week. As successful as Big Bang has been over the last 10 years, many are surprised that this spinoff took so long to create. Why wait a whole decade to cash in on another show?

According to star Jim Parsons, who helped create and produce Young Sheldon, no one had ever thought of giving Sheldon’s childhood its own series, despite the fact that Big Bang often references the character’s upbringing.

While appearing on CBS This Morning alongside his younger counterpart Iain Armitage, Parsons was asked about producing Young Sheldon. The actor revealed that is was real life, not Big Bang, that led him to the idea.

“The first thing we were trying to think of, me and my production company, was anything that we could take a show out about,” Parsons explained. “We were going with my nephew. He is a 10-year-old in Texas, he’s very smart. As we started talking about it, this was describing a young Sheldon.”

Parsons went on to say that he approached Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre about the idea, but didn’t think he would be interested.

“I was like, ‘They would’ve thought of this before! They’ve been building the material for a decade,’ ” Parsons said.

Fortunately, Parsons said Lorre’s team “jumped at” the idea, and that they’ve created something very fun, and completely unique.

Young Sheldon premieres on CBS at 8:30 p.m., immediately following the season premiere of The Big Bang Theory.