‘Big Bang Theory’ Creator: 'No Clue' How Show Will End

The Big Bang Theory may be heading into its final season, but that does not mean that co-creator Bill Prady knows how the series will end.

After more than 250 episodes, 10 years and 10 seasons, The Big Bang Theory is set to close shop following season 12, but will it go out with a bang? If you ask Prady, he won't be able to give anything away, because he has "not a clue" how the series will end.

"We're approaching the final season the same way we've approached the 11 seasons before: with no planning whatsoever," Prady told Us Weekly at the Television Industry Advocacy Awards. "From day one, we have never planned an arch for a season. We don't plan ahead, we just kind of just tell the next story."

What fans do know about the upcoming season, set to air Monday, Sept. 24, is that the premiere episode will see Sheldon and Amy's honeymoon run aground in New York, according to CBS' synopsis for "The Conjugal Configuration." Meanwhile, Penny and Leonard will discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler, and Koothrappali will start a Twitter war after insulting physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The premiere will mark the final season premiere for the ratings powerhouse, with CBS and Chuck Lorre productions having announced last month that the series would be coming to an end after its twelfth season, a decision that was reportedly made after star Jim Parsons opted not to continue on the series.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close," the statement read.

Prady, just like the cast of the popular CBS series, calls the end of an era "bittersweet."

"The show is two things. It's this thing that goes into people's houses and they watch, but for us, it's our work, where we go and have lunch with each other. I'm really, really gonna miss these people," he said. "It's a cliché to say everyone is friends and we all get along, but everyone is friends and we all get along and we all love each other. I will miss them very much."

When The Big Bang Theory rolls the credits for the final time, it will conclude as the longest running multi-camera comedy to date on American television.

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET before it shifts back to its regular timeslot Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.